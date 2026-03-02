Opinion

Canseco: Poilievre trails Carney by double digits on economic credibility, poll shows

Federal leaders' popularity

Photo: Glacier Media composite (Janis Cleugh/Mike Howell) A new Research Co. survey shows economic gloom persists among Canadians, but Prime Minister Mark Carney still leads Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre by wide margin when it comes to the economy.

When Conservative party leader Stephen Harper served as Canada’s prime minister, he was usually preferred as an economic manager over any rival that was representing the Liberal party or the NDP. Even Canadians who were solidly supporting centre-left parties—and who preferred Stéphane Dion to manage the environment or Jack Layton to oversee health care—gave Harper a nod as the best person to handle the nation’s finances.

Pierre Poilievre became the leader of the Conservative party in September 2022. In January 2023, a third of Canadians (33 per cent) expressed confidence in him to do the right thing to help the economy, placing him nine points behind then-prime minister Justin Trudeau (42 per cent).

Poilievre’s rating on this question jumped to 42 per cent in January 2024 and to 45 per cent in February 2025, as Canadians awaited the arrival of Trudeau’s successor as Liberal leader and head of the federal government. Mark Carney managed to reach 59 per cent and 58 per cent in April and September, giving him a clear lead over Poilievre who maintained respectable ratings of 43 per cent and 44 per cent.

This month, Carney’s perception as a person who will do the right thing to help the economy dropped by six points to 53 per cent, while Poilievre shed four points to end up at 40 per cent. The difference between these two men among Canadians aged 55 and over is staggering: almost three in five (59 per cent) trust Carney, while only a third (34 per cent) feel the same way about Poilievre.

The road to recovery for the Conservatives will require an emotional connection on finances. While Carney’s numbers are still far superior to those of Trudeau a few years ago, Canadians are not particularly happy with the current state of affairs. Since September 2025, there is stagnation in the proportions of Canadians who rate the national economy as “very good” or “good” (35 per cent, unchanged) and who describe their own personal financial situation as “very good” or “good” (49 per cent, down one point).

Canadians are more likely to predict a decline in the national economy (35 per cent), than to foresee an improvement (15 per cent). More than two in five (41 per cent) expect no change to an economy that is already being branded as “poor” or “very poor” by 60 per cent of Canadians (down two points).

As has been the case since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians are predicting higher prices for a week’s worth of groceries (75 per cent). More than half believe they will pay more for a new car (65 per cent) and gasoline (57 per cent), while fewer feel the same way about a new television set (50 per cent) or real estate (48 per cent).

There is little movement on most of the financial concerns that keep us up at night, with almost half of Canadians saying they have worried “frequently” or “occasionally” in the past couple of months about the safety of their savings (48 per cent, down two points) and the value of their investments (also 48%, down one point).

Fewer Canadians have worried about unemployment affecting their household (40 per cent, up one point) or their employer running into serious financial trouble (33 per cent, up one point). We see a four-point increase in concerns about being able to pay their mortgage or rent, from 38 per cent in September to 42 per cent today.

A backdrop of stagnation is usually enough for the leader of the official Opposition to say that the government’s plans are not working, and that people are struggling and keeping a desolate view of the country’s financial standing. However, the level of confidence in the prime minister—even as few Canadians feel the national economy is going particularly well—is 25 points higher than the number posted by the man who wants his job.

Mario Canseco is president of Research Co.

Methodology: Results are based on an online survey conducted from February 14-16, 2026, among 1,001 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in Canada. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.