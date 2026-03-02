Opinion

Dyas: City of Kelowna focuses on transportation projects

Moving forward together

Photo: City of Kelowna Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas

In a fast-growing city like Kelowna, making it easier, faster and safer to move around is essential.

From the day it was elected to office, city council made transportation a priority. For too long, while our population was growing, new homes were being built and traffic was increasing, major infrastructure was not advancing. Council knew Kelowna needed a different approach, one focused on building the roads, transit, and other major infrastructure projects our community needs today and for the future. To support that, council changed how the city plans and funds infrastructure.

Council introduced service-based budgeting and project bundling to accelerate delivery, improve efficiency and reduce costs.

This year alone, 55 transportation projects are advancing, with $87 million invested in transportation and transit through the 2026 budget. Major projects moving to construction include the Burtch Road Extension, creating a continuous north-south corridor from Glenmore Road to KLO Road, to enhance interconnectivity in our city.

The first phase of the Hollywood Road extension is from John Hindle Drive to Sexsmith Road. Once complete, that extension will establish a continuous arterial connection between Airport Way and Highway 97, improving access in a growing area of our city.

The city is also advancing the Glenmore Road widening project to reduce congestion, improve travel times, and enhance safety.

A full list of transportation projects currently underway is available here for residents who want to learn more.

A major priority within this work is the Clement Crosstown Connector. For more than 25 years, the project was talked about but never advanced. Meanwhile, residents have felt the impact every day sitting in traffic.

Running parallel to Highway 97, the Clement Crosstown Connector will create a new east-west route linking downtown Kelowna with YLW and UBC Okanagan, while improving connections to Highway 33 and Rutland.

Approximately 105,000 vehicles travel through the midtown corridor each day, making it the biggest traffic pressure point in the city and region. The connector will expand midtown’s road capacity by 25%, relieving pressure on the busiest corridors, improving transit reliability and shortening travel times for residents, students and visitors.

Design work is underway and during my meeting last week in Victoria with Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth, we discussed the importance of accelerating this project and exploring creative funding approaches to help move it forward. It is a critical investment that will shape how Kelowna moves for decades to come.

But a transportation system is about more than roads. It is about giving people real options, whether that is transit, walking or cycling.

Recently completed upgrades to the Rutland Transit Exchange, including new bus bays and shelters, a park-and-ride lot, improved sidewalks and dedicated pick-up and drop-off areas, are already making transit safer and more accessible for residents.

Building on that progress, one of the city’s top advocacy priorities is the Kelowna Regional Transit Centre. The current transit facility at Hardy Yards was built in 1998 to serve Kelowna and the surrounding region and was designed to accommodate 70 buses. Today it holds 117.

By 2028, Kelowna will not be able to add a single new bus to our network, limiting our ability to expand service at a time when demand continues to grow. In 2025, Kelowna recorded a record 6.6 million transit rides, clear evidence more residents are choosing transit as part of their daily lives.

While in Victoria, I made it clear this project is essential to keeping our region moving and Kelowna must receive its fair share of transit funding. Currently, Kelowna residents receive less than half the per-person transit investment compared to Metro Vancouver and that gap needs to close. Kelowna residents deserve the same level of investment as other major urban centres in British Columbia.

Kelowna has done its part. It has secured a site for the new regional transit centre, completed key planning work, and is ready to get shovels in the ground. The city is a willing and capable partner and will continue to advocate for the investment the community deserves.

As Kelowna continues to grow, we must ensure our infrastructure keeps pace. By building new roads and investing in transit now, the city is strengthening its economy, connecting neighbourhoods and protecting the quality of life that makes the city such a special place to call home.

Whether it is getting to work, driving kids kids to hockey practice or spending time with family and friends, the goal is to make it easier and faster for residents to get where they need to go as efficiently as possible.

Tom Dyas is the mayor of Kelowna.