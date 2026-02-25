Opinion

Public input is important for Kamloops city administration

Connect with City Hall

Photo: Castanet file There are many ways to provide feedback to Kamloops city staff and council.

How do I connect with the City of Kamloops?

That’s a question I’m often asked. But equally important is how the city connects with the community.

In Kamloops, engagement happens in many ways. People share feedback through surveys, open houses, workshops, online engagement tools and direct conversations with city staff and council members. The city also works with engagement and advisory groups that bring expertise and community perspectives on topics such as accessibility, arts and culture, early learning and child care, heritage and social planning.

Those groups help shape ideas, identify issues early and improve recommendations long before items come forward for formal decision-making.

One of my favourite city engagements last year was done by the Kamloops Museum and Archives, in conjunction with Thompson Rivers University. Together, they hosted Hot Topic: A Cultural Mapping of the FireSmart Program. Community members had a chance to document how wildfire impacted them during and after the fires. It has helped inform how the city’s emergency services will support the community in future wildfires.

Meaningful engagement happens when community voices are heard at the right time. Hearing from the public at the decision point, such as at a council meeting, is very late in the process. The most effective way to influence outcomes is to engage earlier, before plans are made and before projects are underway.

The city engages with the community for different reasons. For civic projects, such as the Tranquille Road rebuild, the city seeks to understand and mitigate impacts and works to ensure the neighbourhood knows what to expect during construction.

Council and staff undertake engagement for strategic planning. The biggest one in 2025 was the update to Kamplan, the Official Community Plan for Kamloops. That plan lays out where Kamloops will grow and the types of housing in different neighbourhoods. It also outlines a vision for transportation, parks and business areas for the city. The update offered several in-person and online opportunities for the public to share their voices on how Kamloops will grow.

In some instances, the city also engages with the community on specific service levels. Annual budget engagement is built around service levels — how much snow clearing will happen, when parks will be mowed and facility hours of operation. Budget meetings give people a chance to let council know what service levels they want increased, left the same or decreased.

This spring, the city is reaching out to the community to explore ways to optimize the Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre, giving residents a chance to shape service delivery in their neighbourhood.

The City of Kamloops recognizes that expectations around engagement are changing. Residents want timely information, meaningful opportunities to participate and clarity about how their feedback is used. That’s why the city is reviewing how it communicates and engages with the public.

The city is looking at creating more equitable opportunities for people to engage by offering a range of ways to be informed and to give input, including more flexible in-person events and online portals. The goal is to ensure diverse voices are heard.

The city is developing an engagement framework that will provide a consistent and transparent approach for residents. A key focus is being clear about the purpose of engagement — what decisions are open for input, how feedback will be considered and how the city will report back to the community.

Public engagement isn’t about agreeing on everything. It starts with providing a respectful, thoughtful space where different voices are heard, listening respectfully and weighing diverse perspectives. In the end, it helps inform council’s decision-making and helps staff deliver successful projects to neighbourhoods.

To answer the question posed at the start of this column, here are a few ways to connect with the City of Kamloops:

• Participate in surveys and engagement opportunities when they are launched.

• Visit LetsTalk.Kamloops.ca to learn about projects open for public input.

• Attend open houses, workshops and information sessions advertised by the city.

• Follow council agendas and reports through the Council Access Portal to see what’s coming forward.

• Reach out to council members or city staff early, when issues are still being explored.

• Apply to join an engagement group or your neighbourhood association.

Let your voice be heard.

Nancy Bepple is a Kamloops city councillor and deputy mayor for February.