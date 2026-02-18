Opinion

Feeding Futures food program nourishes learning across Kamloops-Thompson School District

School food programs

Photo: Contributed Board chair Heather Grieve (front row centre) and the Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education

When students are well-nourished, they are ready to learn, connect, and thrive, at school and at home. As a board of education, we are grateful that provincial and federal funding investments are helping us to expand school food programs and reduce barriers for students across the Kamloops-Thompsons School District.



In 2023, the Province of B.C. committed $214 million over three years to Feeding Futures, the largest investment in school food programs in the province’s history. Now in our third year of Feeding Futures funding, every school in SD73 offers some form of meals program, food assistance, or snack initiatives. In April 2024, the Government of Canada announced $1 billion over five years to expand a National School Food Program, further reinforcing the importance of this work.

Together, these commitments are helping us meet students’ needs in equitable, accessible, and non-stigmatizing ways, while honouring local context and cultural preferences. These programs are directly connected to our District mission to support learning opportunities and environments which inspire students to thrive and our core values of connections, equity, well-being and sustainability.

District-wide, school teams support students and families experiencing food insecurity with breakfast programs, snack and lunch top-ups, seasonal hampers, and connections to local community agencies. Feeding Futures also enables a wide range of initiatives that support learning and belonging, including after school sports and arts initiatives, inclusion and diversity clubs, StrongStart and preschool programs, after-school cooking clubs, Indigenous student and family gatherings, FoodSafe training, food sustainability education, cultural food awareness, and food infrastructure upgrades at several schools.

One powerful example of how food, learning, and community come together is found at NorKam Secondary. On Feb. 4, the school celebrated the opening of their newly renovated kitchen—now proudly named Cw'kweltsenellcw re stse7met.s re Kitchen (The Gathering Kitchen). In Secwépemc language, this name refers to a place for gathering food and preparing it together with a circle of friends who are like family. For many years, this space has been more than a classroom for NorKam students—it has been a space where some of the school’s most vulnerable students have learned, connected, and found a sense of belonging

Thanks to Feeding Futures food infrastructure funding, SD73’s Maintenance Department transformed this important space at NorKam into a modern teaching kitchen with two ovens, two freezers, two sinks, ample counter space, kitchen islands, and 17 new cabinets. As NorKam staff and students shared, the kitchen is “more than new appliances”—it is a place where students learn life skills, work together, try new things, care for one another, strengthen relationships, and build community. This is connections and well-being in action, grounded in Equity and sustained through thoughtful Sustainability.

Another example of the positive impacts of food programming is at Kamloops Open Online Learning (@KOOL), which serves students from across SD73 as well as many students who live outside typical SD73 boundaries. Recognizing the growing need for both academic and food security support in rural areas, the team at @KOOL took their “classroom on the road”. This year, they’ve hosted in-person days in several communities, providing counseling, test writing, academic help, lunch and snacks, and take-home food.

For many students learning at a distance, these outreach days offer belonging and reliable access to food, often extending support to entire families. Feeding Futures has also helped @KOOL provide holiday hampers, support classroom lunch programs, and host community-building events. As online learning options grow for rural communities, @KOOL is expanding outreach to make sure more students get the support they need to succeed.

These are just two examples of a district-wide effort that is meeting students where they are—in classrooms, kitchens, gyms, gardens, and community spaces—so that they have the nutrition, relationships, and opportunities to thrive. When a student is welcomed into a kitchen, handed a warm lunch, or learns to prepare a healthy meal for others, they gain confidence, community, and a foundation for lifelong learning.

Heather Grieve is chairwoman of the Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education.