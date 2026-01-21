Opinion

Preparing to enter the school system by starting Kindergarten

Ready for Kindergarten

Photo: Contributed Board chair Heather Grieve (front row centre) and the Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education

Each year, the Kamloops-Thompson School District welcomes new Kindergarten students to schools across the district.

Kindergarten is an exciting and meaningful milestone for families and an important step in every child’s educational journey. Parents are a child’s first and most important teacher and the transition from home to school is a major step—one that is filled with excitement and questions.

Children, who will be age five by Dec. 31, 2026, are eligible to start Kindergarten in September 2026. To support the transition, the school district encourages parents and families to learn more this month about their options and the Kindergarten registration process for their catchment schools and “Schools of Choice.”

As a board of education, supporting families through the Kindergarten registration process aligns with the mission, values and commitments of the district's strategic plan.

Ensuring that every child has a welcoming, safe and inclusive start to their K-12 school journey is the foundation of the district’s mission to support learning opportunities and environments that inspire students to thrive.

The Kindergarten learning environment encourages children to explore and express their thoughts and feelings as they are actively engaged in a wide range of hands-on learning activities, supporting intellectual development and human and social development as key district priorities.

Registration for the 2026–2027 school year begins this month and continues into February, with options to support the diverse needs and interests of children and families.

This week (Jan. 19–23) is Schools of Choice Registration Week, when families can apply to one of SD73’s specialized elementary school programs, including French Immersion at Lloyd George Elementary and South Sa-Hali Elementary, Kamloops School of the Arts, Montessori at Aberdeen Elementary and Bert Edwards Science and Technology School.

Families interested in a School of Choice can pick up a registration package directly from the school they’re applying to and return completed forms by noon on Jan. 23. Registering this week ensures your application will be included in the district lottery process, which helps place students fairly and equitably when demand is high.

Families can also register for Kindergarten at their local catchment school during Kindergarten Registration Week, from Feb. 2–6.

The first step when registering your child for Kindergarten is to find your catchment school. Every catchment school in SD73 has a catchment boundary that determines which students in a geographical area are scheduled to attend a specific school. Parents can use the school locator and school boundaries map tools on sd73.bc.ca to find their catchment school.

Once you know your catchment school, you can complete the student enrolment form and gather the required registration documentation for your child (B.C. Services Card, birth certificate, proof of address and any custody agreements if applicable). You can then visit your catchment school during the first week of February to complete your child’s Kindergarten registration.

If you or someone you know has a child turning five this year and want to learn more about Kindergarten, consider join the upcoming SD73 Kindergarten information night virtual session on Jan. 28, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. to learn more about preparing your child for Kindergarten and understanding the registration process.

Information about Schools of Choice, catchment boundaries, enrolment forms and more can be found at sd73.bc.ca.

As a board of education, we are committed to ensuring every child enters Kindergarten feeling welcomed, supported, and ready to thrive. Thank you to all families preparing for this exciting next step. We look forward to meeting our newest learners in September.

Heather Grieve is the chair of the Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education.