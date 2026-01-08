Opinion

From run club to rap to Kamloops' gentle giant, here are 10 local creators to keep on your radar

Kamloops creators to watch

Photo: Ryan From Kamloops Ryan From Kamloops is the host of a Facebook show that discusses local events.

Kamloops has no shortage of creators using social media to build community, showcase talent and lift the city up — even if they’re flying under the radar.

With that in mind, I wanted to highlight a few local content creators to watch going into 2026. These are Kamloopsians who, intentionally or not, are contributing to the community through their online channels and accounts.

Influencer does not feel like the right word. They are community organizers, artists and athletes.

Here is the list:

Superjill: Well known in the Kamloops running community, Superjillll is a powerhouse of community spirit, helping organize the drop-in running club So Far So Good. Her Instagram shows her quirkiness and her love of running very long distances. She deserves flowers for the passion she brings running Kamloops streets.

Kiva MH: I first saw Indigenous rapper Kiva MH opening for Snak the Ripper at the old CJs years ago, and then I recently saw him starting to blow up on TikTok. He was recently featured in Castanet and on CBC Kamloops. He explains his motivation for making music and the workshop he puts on called ‘Healing Through Hip-Hop’. Kiva MH is easily one of the best emerging artists out of the province.

Stevie Nips: By day, Jess is an owner of an awesome boutique store on the North Shore. But by night, they become Stevie Nips, one of Kamloops’ drag queens. Their transformation began at an event at the Bridgeview Theatre at a learn drag event and has grown into a creative outlet for the Haus of Misfit shopkeeper. Stevie Nips is an iconic Kamloops personality to watch.

Alex Manson: Technically, Alex Manson hasn't yet opened the doors to her retail project, 2137 Studios, but she is going to be doing amazing things. I met her at a pop-up market that she hosted in the back lot of Logjam Coffee and have seen her grow to rent a spot next to BRSE's Joe Doyle on Tranquille Road. I really don't know what to expect from her but I am excited to see whatever she does with her space and I think Kamloops should be too.

OETyler: Tyler Oerlemans, known online by his handle OETyler, has been behind a camera lens since high school and has filmed some of the most stunning visuals ever captured by a Kamloopsian. As of publication, he is in Dubai filming for the likes of Porsche. I've bumped into him a few times but really got to know him by the podcast he did with another Kamloops creative Run Caleb Run.

Shay Paul: I was lucky to meet accomplished visual artist Shay Paul years ago because of happenstance, and I think she is Kamloops’ dark horse when it comes to who to watch. I say this because she contributes so much to the local arts community without any applause or fanfare. Her art gallery can be found near the Mount Paul Community Food Centre. I might be biased because she designed a logo for me, but Kamloops needs to tap into whatever project Shay has on the go — I promise you it will be worth it.

Ryan From Kamloops: This list wouldn't feel complete without the Tournament Capital's own Ryan From Kamloops. Ryan has brought his positive outlook to the local online community and has carved out a spot for himself among the city's burgeoning influencer scene. He exemplifies the importance of being consistent as a creator by putting out a weekly Facebook show for the better part of a year. The beard and the brand are something I will be closely watching develop in the coming year.

Jess Beaudin: A second Jess has caught my attention — Jess Beaudin of Jess Beaudin Media is a photographer that not only takes amazing photos but has also created their own font using sand from the Thompson River. They are also experimenting with local plants to create film developer for their photography projects. Their Instagram is an open book showcasing everything from their day to day life to their finances; definitely give Jess a view or two if you want one of the most unique visual perspectives in the city.

Greg Stewart: The larger-than-life hurler needs no introduction. At 7-foot-2, Greg Stewart has the ability to command the room with sheer volume but chooses to do so with gentleness and care. I am excited to see him as a digital co-host and analyst for the upcoming Winter Paralympics. Tune into his Instagram where he likes to give a real dose of vulnerability. I recommend his children's book for anyone who has kids. Kamloops is very lucky to be represented by Greg on the international stage and he is sure to keep making us proud.

The Soundwriters: I am going to end my list of creators and influencers with my favourite Kamloops’ indie pop musical duo, The Soundwriters. Emma and Sam have been producing music together for about three years, and they have quite a discography available. They are regularly on the bill for local shows as the Soundwriters but Sam also drums for local metal band Gregorious.

There you have it, in no particular order, 10 Kamloops people to watch in 2026. I am always on the hunt for more Kamloops-based content creators. Please share them with me on Instagram at yka.loopszer, and I look forward to seeing the Kamloops’ creative community grow alongside the city.

Nevin Webster is the creator behind the yka.loopszer meme account. To learn more, click here.