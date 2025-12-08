Dyas: $1B budget reflects a rapidly-growing Kelowna

Photo: City of Kelowna Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas

For the first time ever, Kelowna’s annual budget has surpassed $1 billion — a reflection of the rapid growth we are managing as one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities.

With a current population of 170,000 expected to grow by 50,000 people over the next two decades, we as a council and a community must continue building the infrastructure, amenities, and services that residents depend upon.

We know this growth is happening at a time when many families are feeling significant affordability pressures. That is why financial discipline remains at the forefront of every decision our council makes.

Around 80 per cent of the City’s budget comes from non-tax sources such as grants, user fees, and reserves, meaning only one in five dollars is funded through property taxes.

Over the last four years, Kelowna has had the lowest cumulative tax rate increase in British Columbia, among comparative municipalities. This year is no different.

The 2026 property tax increase of 4.37 per cent is among the lowest in the province and provides residents with stability at a time when many communities are facing sharp and unpredictable tax increases.

Since 2021, Kelowna has reduced the administrative overhead portion of the budget from 27 per cent to 24 per cent and maintained a full-time workforce consistent with other municipalities our size.

This approach allows us to continue making responsible, targeted investments in the services residents depend upon.

Budget 2026, our final budget of this Council term, invests in the priorities residents tell us matter most—safe streets, more infrastructure, and ensuring Kelowna remains an affordable place to live.

People deserve to feel safe in every corner of our city.

Budget 2026 invests in our front-line services by adding four new RCMP members, four firefighters, and two dedicated Bylaw Enforcement Officers in Rutland to enhance capacity and improve front line response.

We are also increasing funding for Business Improvement Areas, including support for a Clean Team in Uptown Rutland and providing additional support to the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre to expand shared services for children and families affected by abuse.

These investments build on the progress we’ve made, support vulnerable residents, and give businesses and families the resources they deserve.

Transportation remains one of the most significant responsibilities for any fast-growing city.

This budget includes a strong focus on traffic safety, with upgrades to crosswalks, signals, flashers, and safe routes to school.

We also know Kelowna needs better connectivity and more options to move around quickly and safely. For the first time in decades, Council has made it a priority to build new major roads. Budget 2026 invests in advancing projects such as:

KLO Road bridge replacement

Hollywood Road North upgrades

Burtch Road extension

Glenmore Road widening

Clement Avenue extension

These projects will reduce congestion, support transit expansion, and create safer connections across the city.

Through the Building a Stronger Kelowna initiative, we are delivering some of the most significant recreation and community infrastructure projects in our city’s history. This includes the new Parkinson Recreation Centre, new community centres in Glenmore, Mission, and Rutland, and improved sports fields in Rutland.

When it comes to major projects, some may ask about the costs.

But the real cost comes from waiting or not providing these services at all.

The cost of a community having shrinking services, overcrowded facilities, increasing congestion, and the massive inflationary costs associated with delaying projects.

We have seen these impacts in our community before.

This term, council has strengthened the budget process designed to ensure accountability, transparency, and responsible financial management.

Kelowna now uses a service-based budgeting model, which breaks costs down by service rather than department, making it clearer for residents to understand where their tax dollars go and what outcomes they produce.

Budget proposals undergo multiple layers of review throughout the year, including evaluation by the Audit Committee, internal leadership teams, and council.

To further strengthen accountability, we increased the number of audits from one to five per year, and financial updates to Council from once a year to four times a year.

By the time a budget reaches Council for approval, every item has already been reviewed, questioned, and seen by council through this year-round process to ensure there are no surprises and that it aligns with community priorities and delivers value for residents.

By going through this process and advancing the 2026 budget we are ensuring that our infrastructure keeps pace, our neighbourhoods remain vibrant, and we continue building a safe, strong, and affordable city for everyone.

As this year comes to a close, I would like to wish you, your family, and your loved ones a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and I look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead as we continue building a stronger Kelowna together.

Tom Dyas is the mayor of Kelowna