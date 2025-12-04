SHAW: Behind the morning of manoeuvres that unravelled Rustad’s leadership

Photo: Alanna Kelly, Glacier Media. A tightly co-ordinated caucus revolt built on secret signatures, legal manoeuvres and emergency votes unfolded in hours to leave John Rustad in an unprecedented situation within the BC Conservative Party.

The hurricane of events that engulfed John Rustad on Wednesday and forced him out as BC Conservative leader, looked at times like chaos. But it was actually a very carefully organized plan—the steps chosen days in advance by many members of a Conservative caucus and party alarmed at collapsing fundraising, paralyzed caucus meetings, membership blowback and organizational disarray.

A key player: Courtney-Comox MLA Brennan Day, who, extremely unhappy with Rustad’s leadership, led the charge to gather 19 other likeminded MLAs for a declaration of non-confidence in their leader.

This rebel group began organizing alongside key members of the Conservative party HQ and board. Lawyers were retained to provide legal advice. Interim leaders were debated. Motions were crafted in advance.

It quickly built to a head after Rustad cancelled caucus meetings at the legislature set for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, setting up a scenario where MLAs would have left for winter break without getting a chance to gather as a group and reconsider Rustad’s leadership.

Pushing off the next opportunity for a caucus showdown until January might have been a lifeline Rustad wanted, but it was a step too far for some MLAs, already unhappy at how Rustad and his allies had blocked attempts in previous weeks to allow for secret-ballot votes on his leadership.

The last signature on the 20-person list was inked Wednesday morning, giving the group a slim majority from which to launch a mutiny. Each MLA had signed off on a simple one-sentence pledge indicating they’d lost confidence in Rustad and were recommending to the BC Conservative party board that he be removed from office.

Fearful of retribution from Rustad, the rebel group chose Victoria lawyer Bruce Halsor to craft a letter to the party board keeping their identities anonymous but saying a majority of caucus had “lost confidence in the leadership of John Rustad, and calls for his removal as leader and the appointment of an interim leader.”

The letter was sent to legislature clerk Kate Ryan-Lloyd at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, with the hopes Speaker Raj Chouhan would refuse to recognize Rustad as leader of the official Opposition in the legislature. It would have been an unprecedented move, and put Chouhan, a BC NDP MLA, in an untenable position.

He sent work back that the legislature needed more.

So the rebels called an emergency caucus meeting for 9:30 a.m.

Not all Conservative MLAs attended—especially those close to Rustad, who were told by the leader’s office that it was not a legitimate caucus meeting and didn’t count. But almost 30 MLAs in the 39-person caucus did go. They passed a vote of non-confidence in Rustad, and a vote asking the party to appoint Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford as interim leader. Both were immediately sent to the legislature clerk.

The party board was ready. Most of the board members had already publicly expressed non-confidence in Rustad in an October letter. The board quickly convened an emergency electronic meeting using the Telegram messaging app. They watched as notifications showed Rustad was reading their motions. But the leader said and did nothing to stop what was happening.

Technically, only party members in a leadership review can remove the party leader, by giving less than 50 per cent support. Rustad underwent a leadership review in the summer and scored 70 per cent approval.

But article 11.02 of the Conservative constitution does allow the board to remove a leader due to resignation, death or "incapacitation." What constituted incapacitation was not defined, though clearly it was intended to cover if someone was injured or medically unable to do the job.

The board already had a motion ready, based on outside legal advice, to redefine incapacitation as a situation where the leader loses the confidence of caucus. With that in place, the board was then able to declare Rustad “professionally incapacitated” under the new definition. It passed by a vote of 15 to four to remove Rustad as leader and appoint Halford to the interim role.

Minutes later, the Conservative party issued a press release with the headline: “John Rustad Removed as Leader of the Official Opposition and Party.”

The extraordinary speed in which this all unravelled—two and a half hours from emergency caucus meeting to party votes, press release and an updated party website that replaced Rustad with Halford—shows how carefully the rebel group of MLAs and party officials were working together.

What they had not counted on, however, was Rustad hunkering down and simply refusing to leave.

“I have not resigned, I have not been removed, and I am not going anywhere,” Rustad tweeted from the bunker of his leader’s office, in response.

Halford emerged from the caucus room to tell reporters: “I’ve been chosen as interim leader of the Conservative Party of British Columbia.” He was immediately besieged with questions. “We’re trying to figure out what this means,” he admitted.

The rebel group was hoping Speaker Chouhan would step in and declare Halford the leader of the official Opposition in the legislature, thereby essentially removing Rustad from his office. But that did not happen.

Chouhan sent word to the Conservatives that he could not rely upon anonymous letters, motions and press releases. He wanted individual attestations from MLAs.

A frantic effort ensued to get the individual attestations signed and delivered. By now the list of 20 MLAs opposing Rustad’s leadership had grown to almost 30, as more became dissatisfied with how Rustad was handling the situation.

Still, Chouhan demurred.

In the hallways of the legislature, the situation became messy.

Five MLAs who were Rustad loyalists emerged to say the party’s actions were unconstitutional, they had participated in no caucus vote, and they still backed Rustad.

“There is an order to the process and this is out of order,” Abbotsford-Mission MLA Reann Gasper told reporters. “I am disappointed in my colleagues. I am disappointed in the way that this has taken shape. John is our leader. He will continue to be our leader. And he will be the next premier of B.C.”

MLAs Sharon Hartwell, Kristina Loewen, Jody Toor and Korky Neufeld echoed those comments and supported Rustad.

Moments later, Halford emerged with his own group, including MLAs Ian Paton, Gavin Dew, Brennan Day, Heather Maahs, Scott McInnis, Rosalyn Bird, Claire Rattee and Harman Banghu.

The two camps marched into the legislature for afternoon question period.

And then suddenly, Rustad himself emerged.

“I’m currently still the leader of the party,” he said. “There hasn’t been a caucus meeting.”

He added: “I’m not stepping down.”

Rustad walked into the chamber, sat down at the leader’s desk in the chamber, spoke to no one and awkwardly watched question period. Then he got up and went back to his office.

The rebel group quickly redoubled efforts to get the speaker to intervene. Both Rustad and Halford met with Chouhan separately. But no declaration occurred Wednesday. Instead, the legislature abruptly adjourned a day early for winter break.

Underlying all of this is extraordinary anger within the movement Rustad helped build from nothing to a few seats shy of government.

Party fundraising has cratered in the last few months, leading to layoffs at Conservative HQ and an executive director no longer drawing a salary in an attempt to stave off even more terminations amongst party staff.

The Conservatives are on track to perhaps raise $350,000 in the fourth quarter of the year, which is supposed to be a party’s strongest. At that rate, they are likely to be out-fundraised by the BC Greens. The party is burning $200,000 a month to stay afloat, but only bringing in $100,000. It’s running out of cash, as officials report members and organizations refusing to donate with Rustad as leader.

Meanwhile, the BC NDP has paid off its loans and already amassed a war chest of $9 million in assets, amidst rumours Premier David Eby could call an early election when the Conservatives are at their weakest.

Functionally, in most ways that matter, Wednesday ended with Rustad having been removed as leader of the caucus and party. He still has the keys to the physical leader’s office. But when it comes to the power and authority of leading a party of people, after two years and eight months on the job, it’s clear he is no longer the boss.

Rob Shaw has spent more than 17 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for BIV. He is the co-author of the national bestselling book A Matter of Confidence, host of the weekly podcast Political Capital, and a regular guest on CBC Radio.

