Holiday season underway in Kamloops

With another sparkling Santa Clause Parade complete, Kamloops has officially entered the holiday season. A new tradition has been added to the program of local festivities this year, and you don’t want to miss it.

With the launch of the inaugural Kamloops Christmas Market at Riverside Park, which runs through Sunday, Nov. 30, the city has wrapped itself in twinkling lights, carolling voices and a whole lot of heart — and you’re invited.

This charming holiday village comes complete with chalet-style vendor huts, fire pits, mulled wine, food trucks, and live entertainment. It is something plucked straight from a European postcard and planted in our downtown.

But what makes it truly special is that, while inspired by markets in other locations, Kamloops is truly at the heart of this new, fun, family tradition — local artisans, local flavours, local performers and thousands of local footsteps wandering through with cocoa in hand. This market isn’t just an event, it’s a celebration of who we are.

Many may not realize just how quickly this magic came together, not on the back of a sleigh but with many helping hands. Community partners and city staff transformed into busy elves in the background and rallied in an impressively short amount of time to turn an ambitious idea into an enchanting reality.

They didn’t just check boxes, they created an experience filled with warmth, creativity and joy. It’s the kind of collaborative spirit that reminds us that we’re more than a city — we’re a community.

And the best part? This is only the beginning. If this inaugural market is already buzzing with energy, variety and holiday cheer, imagine what future years will bring.

Organizers plan for this to be the signature Christmas market for the region. Visions of more darling chalets to replace pop-up tents for local vendors, a tiered stage for the live bands, expanded light displays and more is yet to come.

When council first discussed the possibility of the event, the goals were clear — create opportunities for connection, support local business, celebrate community spirit and welcome visitors to our wonderful city.

Events like this remind us that the holidays aren’t just about consumerism. The new tradition creates opportunities for genuine human connection, neighbours meeting neighbours, families making memories and community gathering in the spirit of the season.

So, bundle up, grab a friend or two and wander through the magic in Riverside Park. This is the start of something big, bright and beautifully festive — and you’ll want to be able to say you were there from the very first twinkle.

Special thanks goes to the Kamloops Sports Council, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, Tourism Kamloops, the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association and BCLC, without whom this event would not be possible.

For more information about the Kamloops Christmas Market and to purchase tickets for a reduced fee of $5, click here.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter is Kamloops deputy mayor for November.