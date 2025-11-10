Opinion

HOLLIDAY: Social media chaos during Kamloops lockdown underscores importance of good information

Fear moves faster than facts

Photo: Josh Dawson Parents lined Kenora Road across the street from NorKam secondary on Thursday, Nov. 6, while students were on lockdown.

Baseless rumours spread fear on social media like a fast-moving wildfire during a high school lockdown last week in Kamloops, underscoring the importance of accurate information in times of uncertainty.

A lockdown was initiated at NorKam Secondary School a little before 2 p.m. on Thursday after police received a report of an armed person at the school. A heavy RCMP presence was seen at NorKam, including officers in full tactical gear holding long guns — and photos and videos of the scene were posted on social media almost immediately.

Mounties said on Friday that investigators have not found any credible evidence there was actually a person with a firearm at the school.

But while RCMP were still working to come to that conclusion, as NorKam students were locked inside classrooms and word was spreading among rightfully concerned parents, anyone logged into Facebook would have seen people jumping to wild conclusions in real time.

Social media users took to their keyboards with misplaced authority, bandying about baseless claims and speculation with reckless abandon.

A woman identifying herself as an independent journalist posted a video claiming, without any evidence, there was “an active shooter” at NorKam. Another person said there were multiple shooters hiding in the school, or maybe one on the roof.

Many posts and comments repeated claims of shots fired — “three confirmed gunshots,” someone said — and suggested a “school shooting” was underway.

Most of those passing that misinformation along were doing so with good intentions, but all the inaccurate posts did was stoke unnecessary panic and anxiety.

Among the people looking at Facebook were locked down students and their worried parents. Can you imagine the fear they must have felt seeing people claiming with great confidence that a gunman was on the loose?

Dozens of NorKam parents gathered across the street while police were still not sure what they were dealing with inside the school. A Castanet Kamloops reporter was with them, and he said people he talked to were understandably desperate for information. Photos from the scene show many parents glued to their phones.

A news reporter's role

The panic at NorKam didn’t start with gunfire, it started with misinformation.

As consumers of information, we should think carefully and critically when encountering anything on social media, especially during times where emotions and anxiety are running high and people are desperate to know what's happening.

Turn to trusted sources of information when you want to know what's happening, especially when emergencies are unfolding.

In the Castanet Kamloops newsroom, once we heard about the police presence at NorKam, we immediately sent out requests for information through official channels — in this case, police and the school district. We also sent one of our reporters to the school to find out everything he could.

Reporters collect information through our own observations and from speaking with people. Importantly, we are taught to consider information critically and not rely on assumptions about the things we see or hear.

We are trained in how to question sources and information. How would a person know the details they are sharing? Can they be trusted?

Editors lend a critical second set of eyes, testing information for accuracy and asking further questions before publishing news for readers to see.

In most cases, a trusted news outlet will be clear about where information is coming from so readers can decide what to believe for themselves.

That's not to say we’re perfect. But trustworthy news outlets will fix errors and issue clear corrections when mistakes happen.

Accuracy matters most

The incident also underscores the important role played by official spokespeople during times of crisis, communicating with reporters and the public quickly and clearly about what’s going on.

We got critical and timely information on Thursday from Mounties and the school district. Combined with what our reporter was observing and hearing at the scene, plus readers and the occasional NorKam student contacting the newsroom, Castanet was able to provide regular updates throughout the lockdown to help keep the community informed.

But in the land of Facebook, where news stories are outlawed and good information is becoming increasingly hard to come by, the vacuum gets filled by people making things up. That bad intel can go viral when well-meaning users share and comment, like we saw on Thursday.

Waiting for professionals to collect information, test its accuracy and then hit publish takes more time than scrolling through a comment thread.

It’s understandable to want quick access to information during a scary time. But it’s also essential to have verified facts in order to make informed decisions about what happens next.

In situations like these, social media doesn’t inform us — it infects us. The solution is patience rather than panic.

Kristen Holliday is regional editor at Castanet Kamloops. She can be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at 778-376-2151.