Official Community Plan is the guide to Kelowna's growth

Building a growing city

People across Canada and around the world have discovered what residents of Kelowna have always known—the beauty of our city and the quality of life that makes it so special.

Kelowna is one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada. In 2016, our population was about 130,000. Today, it has surpassed 165,000 and it is projected to reach more than 210,000 by 2040.

While there are understandably different opinions about how fast our city is growing, it’s easy to see why people are choosing to make Kelowna their home, and our job as a city council is to follow the current plans and work with staff to plan for that growth.

Growth brings incredible opportunities — new businesses, jobs, development, and world class events — but it also brings responsibilities.

We must ensure our city:

1. Has the roads, recreation centres and essential services, such as water and sewers, to sustain a growing population.

2. Remains a place where our children and grandchildren can afford to buy a home and raise their families.

3. Maintains the character and quality of life that make Kelowna the best place on earth to call home.

The backbone of how our city— and every city— plans for growth is an Official Community Plan.

In September, I attended the Union of B.C. Municipalities conference in Victoria. Every one of the 189 municipalities represented has an OCP. That is because every municipality in British Columbia is required by provincial law to have one.

It is a high-level document that guides how a city grows, including where homes, parks, businesses, and roads will go, how we protect our natural areas and how we plan for future infrastructure needs.

Although those plans project into the future, by law, they must be reviewed and updated every five years to ensure they remain relevant as communities evolve.

Kelowna’s current OCP was adopted in 2022 following several years of public engagement involving thousands of residents. It sets out a 20-year vision to guide Kelowna’s growth to 2040, helping ensure we grow in a way that is sustainable, efficient and reflects community values.

It’s important to understand the OCP is not a rigid rulebook. It’s a projection, a guiding document that provides direction for decisions on zoning, development and investment.

Each new city council inherits the existing OCP and works within its framework, ensuring it remains relevant as Kelowna grows. Council also has the authority to amend sections of the plan when needed to reflect new data and align with community priorities.

When the current council started its term, it held strategic planning sessions and had conversations with residents, business owners and community leaders to identify the issues most important to Kelowna today. From those discussions came council’s priorities. Currently they are:

• Crime and safety

• Homelessness

• Affordable housing

• Agriculture and the environment

• Economic development

• Transportation

Not every community priority fits directly within the OCP. Issues such as crime and homelessness, for example, are addressed through dedicated programs and partnerships outside the scope of the plan. But when it comes to how Kelowna grows, how we design neighbourhoods, move people and goods, protect farmland and plan for future services, the OCP remains a central guide that connects our long-term vision to the priorities we update every six months.

The OCP is regularly monitored, reviewed and updated by city staff and council. It is a living document that needs to adjust as priorities evolve.

Having said that, the big picture vision remains the same. I sometimes hear people ask, “Why not just scrap the OCP and start over?” The answer is twofold. First, we can’t. Under the Local Government Act every municipality must have an OCP.

More importantly, we shouldn’t. The OCP represents years of community input, technical study and professional expertise from planners, engineers, environmental specialists and development experts. It provides stability for residents, builders and investors by ensuring consistent and transparent decision-making about how our city grows.

Starting from scratch would come at a significant cost. It would mean launching a new, years-long public consultation process bringing in technical experts and redoing the analysis that has already been done. That would be a process that could cost millions of taxpayer dollars, money is better invested in building new roads, new recreation facilities and improving the safety of our neighbourhoods.

That said, the OCP is not static. Council continually reviews and updates sections to reflect new data, priorities, and emerging challenges, whether it’s housing affordability, transportation improvements or environmental protection. An example is the North End plan council endorsed this year.

The OCP gives Kelowna a roadmap for the future but is just one of the many plans that guide our city’s growth. It works alongside our Transportation Master Plan, 20-year servicing plan, 10-year capital plan, Agriculture Plan, council priorities and annual budget to name just a few. Each document plays a role in building a city that grows responsibly.

Our focus as a council is to take those blueprints and turn them into real progress—safer streets, more housing options, better transportation,and a thriving city we are all proud to call home.

If you have time, I encourage you to look through Kelowna’s OCP and see how we’re planning Kelowna’s future.

Tom Dyas is the mayor of Kelowna.