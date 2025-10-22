Opinion

Kamloops to host Diverse Community Voices conference

Promoting equity, inclusion

Photo: Kamloops webcams The City of Kamloops is making strides printing inclusion and diversity, says city Coun. Nancy Bepple.

Kamloops is experiencing widespread development, with multi-unit housing projects underway downtown, on the North Shore and across the city.

Infrastructure upgrades are also visible, such as the excavations of Tranquille Road and 4th Avenue to expand water and sewer capacity for current and future growth, and the recent maintenance project that will ensure the Overlander Bridge continues to connect our north and south shores.

Those improvements reflect the City of Kamloops’ commitment to enabling sustainable growth. But growth in Kamloops isn’t limited to housing and business. Efforts to promote equity, diversity and inclusion are also gaining momentum.

In October 2023, I introduced a motion that was passed by council, making Kamloops the 96th Canadian community to join the UNESCO Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities. That step formalized the city’s commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion. While joining such coalitions is important, empowering community members with tools to advance these values is essential.

On Oct. 29 and 30, our city will host the Rethinking Community: Diverse Community Voices conference. Co-led by Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc and the City of Kamloops, the two-day event will focus on healing, connection and building stronger communities.

Council is thrilled to have two respected moderators from our community, Ryan Denault and Tammy Robertson, guiding the sessions. The conference will not just be about discussion—it will also be about taking action.

Two powerful keynote speakers will bring their knowledge to the conference, Dr. James Makokis, a two-spirit Nehiyô family physician and a leading voice for Indigenous health, wellness, and inclusion and Rohene Bouajaram, an award-winning educator and coach, who brings a deep intercultural understanding and lived experience to her work in breaking down systemic bias.

The conference aims to provide participants with meaningful insights, perspectives from key community voices and practical action-focused strategies for inclusion and reconciliation.

Kamloops is also home to community groups that champion equity, diversity and inclusion. The Tapestry Festival, held each September and organized by Kamloops Immigrant Services and the North Shore Business Improvement Association, celebrates the music, food and dance of Kamloops’ diverse residents. It’s a cherished local event.

Each October, Kamloops hosts the annual Know Your Neighbour Day walk, a continent-wide initiative born in response to a tragic massacre at a Sikh gurdwara in Madison, Wisconsin. People of various faith traditions will gather in Kamloops to foster understanding and friendship across backgrounds. My fellow councillors and I will proudly participate in the walk to promote unity and build our own understanding.

These are just a few examples of how Kamloops is bringing people together and strengthening community bonds.

As Kamloops grows, city council is committed to ensuring our infrastructure—roads, water, sewer and bridges—support that growth. Equally important, we strive to make Kamloops a welcoming place for people of all backgrounds, abilities, and origins.

We are grateful to the community groups working tirelessly to advance equity, diversity and inclusion.

Nancy Bepple is a Kamloops city councillor and deputy mayor for October.