Opinion

Rob Shaw: Rustad deepens Conservative divisions with attack on departing MLA

Photo: CINDY E. HARNETT B.C. Conservative MLA Amelia Boultbee, pictured on the steps of the B.C. legislature on Monday, announces she’s quitting the party to sit as an independent.

“I think we are now seeing the real John Rustad,” Penticton MLA Amelia Boultbee says. She’s sitting in an empty office in the basement of the B.C. legislature just hours after quitting the B.C. Conservative party on Monday. Online, there’s a furor playing out over Rustad questioning her mental health following her departure.

“The mask is slipping now that he thinks he's not touchable,” says Boultbee.

“We are seeing who he truly is. And I'm glad that we're seeing it now and not after he became the premier.”

It was hard to tell what was worse for Rustad on Monday—losing another MLA from his caucus, or the backlash he faced for how he handled it.

After Boultbee quit, Rustad gathered reporters outside his office and trashed her reputation. He accused her of supporting Hamas and its antisemitic positions. He said she leaks information to the media and doesn’t support his values. He openly questioned her mental health, claiming she frequently cries in her office, and is often stressed and confused.

“With regards to Amelia’s health, I see concerns when she’s in tears,” said Rustad.

“Staff are telling me that she is very confused, and so I mean I had some concerns. I mean, she’s had some issues in the past.”

Of all the ways for Rustad to react to Boultbee’s departure, that was probably the worst. Instead of saying he had policy differences with Boultbee, but wished her well in the future, he took the low road.

Inside his caucus, several MLAs were furious at Rustad for airing confidential personal health issues in public in an attempt to discredit and humiliate Boultbee.

“To weaponize or trivialize someone’s health condition, mental or otherwise, is harmful to those who already face stigma in silence,” Courtenay-Comox Conservative MLA Brennan Day posted online, defying his leader.

“They should not need to struggle alone.

“We need to build a culture where people can seek help without fear of judgment or political spin. Leadership means showing compassion and restraint, even when the spotlight is on.”

Boultbee was blunter.

“It felt to me like a desperate man who's willing to cast aspersions,” she said.

“Even stooping to such a low to discuss the fact that I had sought help with my mental health. I don't think there's anything to be embarrassed about. John is weaponizing personal information about me that was shared with him in confidence five months ago. So to me, he's just demonstrating to people why he's unfit to lead.”

New Democrats defended Boultbee (though, with definite partisan glee at an opportunity to yet again take advantage of internal Conservative strife).

“Mental health should never be used as a political weapon,” Health Minister Josie Osborne posted in social media comments reposted by Boultbee. “It’s deeply disappointing to see a leader stoop to this level.”

Boultbee said she refuses to be embarrassed by Rustad discussing her mental health publicly.

“There's nothing going on with me that prevents me from doing my job,” she said. “And I think it's despicable that John would try to insinuate that I'm crazy or that I should be embarrassed because I sought some help five months ago. It's truly a new low that even I didn't think he would do.”

Boultbee had her own long list of Rustad’s failures.

She said he puts his ego above defeating the NDP government. He uses fear and intimidation to hold his job, and desperately clings to power by squelching attempts by caucus to hold confidence votes on his leadership.

“I believe he has massive credibility problems, and he is resorting to intimidation in order to prevent us from organizing against him,” she said.

It was a withering critique of the Conservative leader, but not the first time the accusations have been made. MLA Elenore Sturko said similar things last month after Rustad fired her from caucus.

Sturko, though, did not face the kind of personal attacks Rustad levelled on Boultbee, who is a former Penticton councillor and civil litigator.

“I'm glad that John is finally showing his true colours, because this is what I've been saying about him, and now every time he opens his mouth, he proves my point,” said Boultbee.

“I want other people to see how he is.”

Boultbee’s departure was not exactly a surprise Monday, as it had been speculated for weeks she’d broken with the leader. She skipped a whipped Conservative vote earlier this month to support a OneBC bill to end gender transition surgery for minors.

Boultbee admits she’d been considering her options for weeks. She said she felt Rustad was dishonest about the source of fake memberships signed up during his leadership review, and their connection to his close associates.

“When all of that unfolded, I had to confront the reality that John is a liar,” she said. “He's comfortable with lying to our faces, and he's OK with cheating.”

At a press conference with media earlier Monday, Boultbee put her decision succinctly: “He has invited me to ‘get the F out’ if I don’t like it,” she said. “And I’ve taken him up on that offer.”

Boultbee is the fifth MLA to quit or be fired by Rustad in the last seven months. She’s unlikely to be the last, as the leader’s self-inflicted mistakes continue to pile up.



Rob Shaw has spent more than 17 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for The Orca/BIV. He is the co-author of the national bestselling book A Matter of Confidence, host of the weekly podcast Political Capital, and a regular guest on CBC Radio.