Opinion

Enhancing Student Learning in the Kamloops-Thompson School District

SD73 education report

Photo: Contributed Scoll District 73 has approved the 2025 Enhancing Student Learning Report.

Each year in September, the Kamloops-Thompson School District submits the Enhancing Student Learning Report to the Ministry of Education and Child Care, outlining how students in our district are doing and how we’re working to improve results and help every learner succeed.

The report aligns with the 2022–2027 District Strategic Plan and informs district and school-level planning.

The school district’s mission is to support learning opportunities and environments to inspire students to thrive. To achieve the goals of the strategic plan priorities, we have committed to a continuous improvement cycle that monitors, reviews, responds to, and aligns targeted strategies and resources to have a positive impact on students’ life chances.

At the regular public board meeting on Sept. 22, the Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education reviewed and approved the 2025 Enhancing Student Learning Report. As you read the report, you will see evidence that highlights areas of improvement and others where additional focus is required.

This year’s report identified many successes and improvements in several areas. Reading has improved over the past three years, especially in the primary grades. Indigenous students, in particular, are showing strong growth in reading. Math also grew stronger in Grade 7, with students performing above the provincial average over a three-year trend. Grade to grade transitions steadily increased for students with designations over the past five years.

SD73 graduation rates are higher than the provincial average and the gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous students and diverse and non-diverse learners are narrowing. There were also positive shifts in belonging and cultural safety, especially among Indigenous students.

The report clearly identifies areas where we need to re-focus our efforts in specific areas to improve results and students’ educational experiences.

We’re continuing to support professional development for our educators to implement effective intervention strategies and resources for intermediate and secondary students in reading and math. Evidence indicates many learners will benefit from additional support. Post-secondary transitions are improving but remain below the provincial average and we are implementing strategies to build intervention capacity, support staff development, engage with parents and connect students with post-secondary advisors to promote a clear and accessible pathways after graduation.

While students’ sense of belonging and feeling welcome at school is improving, we continue to expand inclusive practices and build trauma-informed, culturally safe environments in every school.

Additionally, to maximize the opportunities provided by our local environment and culture, we’re expanding land-based learning, Indigenous mentorship and wellness programs to help students feel connected and supported. We are committed to investing in professional development for educators to strengthen inclusive practices and support student well-being and to work effectively with families, Indigenous communities and local partners.

The Enhancing Student Learning Report is an effective tool in helping us track progress and confirm what’s working and where we need to grow.

Moving forward, the board and staff are sustaining our efforts in areas that are current strengths while we increase our focus on those areas where evidence suggests attention is required.

Successful organizations, including schools and school districts, use data and other feedback to guide decisions and support success, with priority attention given to where help is most needed.

To learn more, read the full Enhancing Student Learning Report here.

Heather Grieve is the chair of the Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education.