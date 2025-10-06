Opinion

Dyas: Celebrating community spirit, advocating for change

Photo: Contributed Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas

Electric scooters dressed as ponies. Ford F-150s floating on the lake. Giant guitars in front of hotels. Canadian Country Music Week in Kelowna truly had it all.

You could feel the energy in every street and every restaurant as Kelowna welcomed the biggest stars in Canadian country music for the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

From the packed crowds at the CCMA House on our newly activated waterfront stage, to the songwriter sessions, pop-up concerts, and the awards show itself, our city embraced a celebration that matched the best in the country.

While final numbers are still being calculated, early estimates suggest the CCMAs generated an economic impact above the originally estimated $10 million to $12 million for our city.

Events like that are only possible through partnership. I want to thank the Canadian Country Music Association, the Province of British Columbia, hardworking City of Kelowna staff, the host committee and the many community partners who made the event possible.

Kelowna is becoming recognized as a world-class host city. Earlier this year we welcomed the Montana’s Brier and now we have added the CCMAs to our resume.

The countdown is already on for the Olympic curling qualifying event this winter, next year’s B.C. Summer Games and the highly anticipated Memorial Cup.

At the Rockets’ home opener, fans saw the debut of the new scoreboard at Prospera Place—part of upgrades that include a new sound system, concourse displays and two electric Zambonis.

We know you work hard for your money, and these investments help provide the best possible experience when fans buy a ticket and attend events. At the same time, they ensure Kelowna can continue to attract major events that energize our community and strengthen our local economy.

Just last week, we announced another milestone, Kelowna will host the B.C. Lions for two games next summer—the first Canadian Football League games ever played in our city and the largest sporting event in Kelowna’s history.

•••

While events bring excitement to our community, ensuring the safety and well-being of residents remains council’s top priority.

This month we broke ground on the Glenmore Protective Services Campus—an investment that will deliver a state-of-the-art fire hall and the first permanent home for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. That project will improve response times, coordination and the ability to protect our growing city for decades to come.

We also broke ground on the Bridge Youth Recovery House. Made possible in partnership with the Bridge Youth and Family Services and the Ed Hall Foundation, the house will provide the upstream support needed to give youth a chance to recover and build a better future.

Later in September, Councillors and I joined leaders from across the province in Victoria for the Union of BC Municipalities Convention. This annual gathering is a vital opportunity to meet directly with Ministers and senior officials to advocate for Kelowna’s priorities.

This year, public safety was at the top of the agenda.

In the weeks leading up to UBCM, I hosted community safety roundtables with residents, businesses, and social service providers. These conversations were an important chance to hear first-hand the challenges and concerns people are facing and carry the voice of our community to Victoria.

Earlier this month, I joined the mayors of Vernon, Penticton,and West Kelowna in writing an op-ed outlining the realities our communities are facing. That built on the letter I wrote to federal Attorney General Sean Fraser in August, calling for bail reform that prioritizes public safety and holds repeat offenders accountable.

At UBCM, I carried that message forward, standing on the steps of the B.C. legislature at the Save Our Streets rally alongside mayors from every corner of British Columbia. Together, we sent a unified call for urgent action from the province on public safety.

Municipalities are making record investments in police, bylaw, security, and social development. But we cannot change the laws or solve the root causes of these challenges. That responsibility lies with senior governments. That is why in our meetings at UBCM we continued to press for three immediate actions:

• Bail reform that protects public safety.

• Additional Crown prosecutors to move cases forward.

• Mandatory compassionate care for those who pose a danger to themselves or others, creating a path from the street to treatment and recovery.

In addition to public safety, we met with Ministers to advocate for Kelowna’s priorities, including a new transit operations centre to support the electrification of Kelowna’s bus fleet, the Clement Avenue multi-modal corridor expansion to improve connections across the city and the continued expansion of the Kelowna International Airport to support regional economic development.

It was also an honour for Kelowna to be the only community recognized with two Climate and Energy Awards at this year’s UBCM—celebrating our Climate Resilient Kelowna Strategy and the net-zero DeHart Community Park. Those awards reflect the hard work and innovation of city staff and council’s commitment to making the environment and sustainability a priority.

From attracting world-class events to breaking ground on critical safety infrastructure, and from listening to our community to advocating directly with senior governments, September has shown what is possible when we work together.

We have momentum and together, we are building a stronger and safer place to call home.

Tom Dyas is the mayor of Kelowna.