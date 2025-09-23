Opinion

Shaw: Ousting star MLA won’t fix Rustad's leadership crisis

Sturko tossed from caucus

Photo: Conservative Party of B.C. John Rustad on the B.C. Conservative campaign trail in 2024.

When B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad convinced Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko to defect from B.C. United last year, he insisted she was joining a “big tent” party, where an outspoken member of the LGBTQ community could be a leader on his team.

It was a major score for Rustad. Sturko injected legitimacy and momentum into what was then a ragtag group of disgruntled third-string players, largely viewed as low-key homophobes.

The fragile working relationship benefited both Sturko and Rustad but it only lasted 15 months. On Monday, Rustad, fresh from surviving a 70 per cent approval rating in a leadership review by party members, called Sturko into a meeting, accused her of plotting against him and ejected her from caucus.

“I’m pretty shaken up by it,” a tearful Sturko said as she emerged from the Conservative caucus room with her belongings in a cardboard box. “It’s still very upsetting.”

Sturko was one of several MLAs who expressed concern at how 2,100 fraudulent memberships were somehow signed up during the leadership race. That list included two dead people. An internal report by the party’s financial agent concluded known Rustad supporters tried to prop up his leadership numbers in an amateurish plot that blew up in their faces.

Numerous MLAs were upset by the revelations and began strategizing but Rustad, on Monday, made an example only out of Sturko.

“One of the accusations that he made to me this afternoon was that I was organizing people against him,” said Sturko. “I wasn't. The reality is that I've been having conversations with my fellow MLAs about the concerns we have with his leadership campaign.”

Sturko said she’d planned to call for a vote of non-confidence in Rustad at an evening caucus meeting. She was unsatisfied at the scandal-plagued leadership process, in which around only 16 per cent of party members even bothered to cast a ballot.

“I can tell you that his support in that room is shaky at best,” Sturko said.

Rustad is an “absolutely terrible leader” who “lied from day one inviting me over” by saying she wouldn’t have to change her values to be part of a modern big-tent Conservative party, said Sturko.

Instead, almost since the moment she arrived, a subsection of the Conservative caucus viewed Sturko, an openly gay former RCMP officer, not an asset but a threat to their movement.

There was Conservative candidate Paul Ratchford, who called her a “woke, lesbian, social justice warrior.” Ratchford failed to win a seat, turned on Rustad, and is now a staffer in the OneBC party, which spends most of its time lamenting that it’s no longer affiliated with the Conservatives.

After that, Sturko had to suffer through grumblings from some staff and colleagues that her lesbianism was part of a former B.C. Liberal conspiracy to take over the B.C. Conservative party and turn it woke.

Sturko said she was not strategizing to oust Rustad and run for leader of the party. Several other MLAs were doing that very thing right under Rustad's nose but the leader did not sanction or eject any of them on Monday.

“I hope they honestly grow a set,” Sturko said of her colleagues.

“Have some courage and tell him what we’ve all been talking about in the back rooms for the last week, about his dishonesty, about his breach of the Elections Act, trying to pretend he didn’t know when honestly these people were his closest advisors.”

Outside caucus, MLAs expressed confusion.

“If we're going to broaden the party, that's definitely a short-sighted move,” Courtenay-Comox MLA Brennan Day said of Sturko’s firing. “Certainly not a good decision for the longevity of the party.”

Rustad emerged from a caucus meeting late Monday night unapologetic about firing Sturko.

“There were some issues that came up that were not reconcilable,” he said.

“We are at a crossroads. We just came out of a leadership race. We need to be in a position to be able to go forward with a unified voice.”

Unified? Not even close.

By firing Sturko, Rustad bought himself some time but the real people jockeying for his job have not been brought to heel. They are still all around him, sharpening their knives and biding their time for his next moment of weakness, at which point they will seek to topple him again.

Rob Shaw has spent more than 17 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for The Orca/BIV.