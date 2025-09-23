Opinion

Les Leyne: UBCM resolutions show downtown distress is B.C.-wide

Downtown distress in B.C.

Photo: ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST A scene on the 900-block of Pandora Avenue near Our Place in July. The annual UBCM convention opened Monday in Victoria, and a panel on “disordered downtowns” was the biggest draw on the agenda, with hundreds registered.

There will never be a Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention where a crisis of one sort or another is not on the agenda.

The very design of the century-old gathering works to escalate local problems to the provincial level in hopes of getting more attention (or more money).

But this year’s gathering of the clans is striking for the level of anxiety over the jumble of issues surrounding homelessness, street disorder, persistent offenders, drug addiction and mental-health problems.

They all fit loosely under the heading of downtown decay. They are not going away despite alarm bells that have been ringing for years.

A succession of provincial governments have listened to all the urgent warnings and taken various steps.

But here we are in 2025, with no fewer than 16 resolutions on the UBCM agenda begging senior governments to do more to combat the multi-faceted problem. Not just the bigger cities, either.

Castlegar, Nelson and Trail have a joint resolution asking for a better strategy.

Revelstoke wants the B.C. government to act on homeless encampments outside municipal boundaries.

Suburban Maple Ridge wants more supportive housing.

Parksville wants more action on youth mental health. Qualicum Beach wants action on fentanyl precursor chemicals. Burnaby wants tougher laws on bear spray, and Sicamous wants provincial reform of bail administration.

The convention opened Monday in Victoria, and a panel on “disordered downtowns” was the biggest draw on the agenda, with hundreds registered. The Save Our Streets community coalition has an event planned for Wednesday.

Two years ago, David Eby was acclaimed as the new leader of the NDP and became premier by default. He hadn’t yet been elected to the post, and his takeover coincided with the miraculous appearance of a multi-billion-dollar surplus.

Intent on using as much of it as possible as soon as possible, he made one of his big spends a billion-dollar bonus payment to municipalities.

They didn’t even have to apply for the funding. It was allocated based on population, and the stress was on coping with growth. There were no strings attached.

Those days are long gone. Eby’s government was forced this year to acknowledge it has a debt problem. The funding taps are closing, but the intractable street-disorder problem remains.

Four Okanagan mayors wrote an open letter on the eve of the convention concentrating on the chronic repeat offender problem that has festered for years.

It warned all the provincial officials who flock to the UBCM gathering that if they try to respond with yet another promise of further study, local patience is now exhausted.

“We do not need another plan, another report, or another round of announcements,” said the beleaguered mayors.

A plan of attack was devised three years after a quick report on repeat offenders and random stranger violence. The NDP government responded by creating dedicated “hubs” in the prosecution system to handle habitual offenders.

There was a spate of news releases in 2023, but the UBCM’s continued concentration on the issue shows that the government fell short of making much progress.

There are constant complaints about Crown-counsel workload and staff shortages now. The mayors want a big upgrade of the prosecution service and a major provincial lobbying effort to force federal bail reform “that holds chronic property offenders accountable.”

There is one glimmer of encouragement in the grim atmosphere that permeates all talk of the overall problem.

It’s a statistic suggesting that targeting a small number of people could make a big difference in the scene.

The mayors cite one individual who generated 220 police files in three years. He’s ignored 31 court orders and failed to appear 32 times. Police and judicial interventions are just routine little blips in a career dedicated to destroying taxpayers’ sense of security.

Big city mayors presented a similar picture to the government three years ago.

They cited a Victoria offender who generated 248 cases in two years, racking up 22 convictions, but thriving in the “catch and release” life cycle.

There were 10 similar small-time offenders elsewhere in B.C. who generated 1,385 police reports in two years.

A huge amount of fear and anxiety in B.C.’s downtowns stems from an inordinately small handful of offenders.

There must be a way to manage this.