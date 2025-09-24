Opinion

Community value in attending the annual UBCM convention

Meeting of municipalities

Photo: KTW Kamloops city Coun. Kelly Hall

So where is the community value in elected officials and senior city staff attending this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities conference in Victoria?

That’s a question I expect to be asked this week, while a majority of Kamloops city council is in the provincial capital attending this year’s convention.

The Tournament Capital's team has a reputation throughout B.C. as effective advocates for the residents of Kamloops, known at the provincial level as a council that is not afraid to ask tough questions.

As councillors, we all gain knowledge and understanding at such events—the perspective that comes from learning about challenges facing other communities. The networking opportunities are of extreme importance, allowing relationships to grow—to the community’s benefit.

There is also power in numbers. In this case, a united voice to lobby government for policy changes. Local examples include housing mandates and public safety.

UBCM serves as a critical forum for local government officials and First Nations representatives to collaborate and find solutions while advancing shared goals for the well being of all communities.

More than 250 resolutions will be debated this week at the convention, with those endorsed being passed along to the province for consideration. Meetings with provincial ministries also happen all week, and the City of Kamloops has a dozen such sit-downs lined up. These opportunities allow council to take an idea, a community concern or a recommendation to the province, as well as asking for funding support.

These “speed dating” sessions with ministers and staff are vital when it comes to building relationships between municipal and provincial governments.

You don’t have to look far to see the fruits of those efforts—the city’s Community Services program and plans to build supportive housing on the Columbia Precinct lands are recent examples.

Kamloops takes a team approach to the UBCM convention and our staff works hard to prepare for the meetings.

We all know the importance that comes with being prepared for success. Council will work hard to advocate to the province on behalf of the residents of Kamloops.

Kelly Hall is a Kamloops city councillor and deputy mayor for September.