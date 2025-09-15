Opinion

Rob Shaw: Phantom BC Conservatives cast shadow over Rustad's leadership review

Photo: Jennifer Gauthier. John Rustad is facing growing unrest in caucus after questionable memberships taint credibility of BC Conservative leadership review.

The more than 2,100 new members signed up suddenly to the BC Conservative party late last month had many fishy signs. But perhaps the most suspicious of all? Some of them were dead.

At least two of those members had passed away prior to registering to vote in the review of leader John Rustad. One Kelowna man died in March, but joined the BC Conservatives in August. Perhaps his interest was so great in the electoral process that he reached out from beyond the grave.

Political strategists will tell you it’s notoriously difficult to get out the vote. That is doubly so for the posthumous vote. Just when you need that person to put pencil to paper—poof, they vanish into thin air.

The other suspicious signs were less supernatural, as I detailed in a column last week. The phone numbers all read “1111111111” or “2222222222.” and the email addresses went by [email protected]. They all landed in one giant bunch onto the party membership list. And I gather many happened to somehow use the same credit card.

The party has yet to formally explain what happened. But the topic dominated a meeting of the BC Conservative caucus on Friday, where Rustad and party officials faced tough questions.

The leading theory is that some (now former) Conservative staffers, alongside the brother of a former premier (who always seems to find himself linked to the most odious of scandals), raided a former BC Liberal/United membership list to dump a bunch of names they could control into the leadership review, with the goal of propping up Rustad’s approval numbers.



Because Kelowna is one of the final ridings to vote in the review, and because the review doesn’t run on a per-riding points system, a sudden influx of 2,100 people around the cutoff date could help boost Rustad’s overall approval rate in the final total.

If this is true—and again, the party has to this point only stated that the memberships were cancelled after I raised the issue last week—then Rustad must be teetered on the verge of dismal review numbers.

Why else launch such a harebrained ballot-stuffing scheme?

It’s reminiscent of the time that Christy Clark’s campaign signed up a cat to vote for her in the 2012 BC Liberal leadership race. The cat, named Olympia, wouldn’t take orders from anybody. Cats, like dead people, are extraordinarily unreliable voters.

Kelowna is currently a tough spot for Rustad. The former campaign manager for MLA Gavin Dew is reportedly running several AI-powered fake news websites, where machines spit out a flurry of critical op-eds about Rustad that call for his ouster. Between fake news and fake memberships, the region is a mess.

Many in the Conservative caucus are demanding to see a report on all of this, apparently authored by top executives in the party, but so far kept under lock and key.

At one point on Friday, Rustad had to leave the caucus room while party members discussed his fate as leader. He also blurted out a scurrilous rumour about the sex life of a top party official in the meeting, then had to send an email late Friday night that said “I regret repeating a rumour that caused embarrassment and harm” to the individual, according to the forwarded email.

All of this gives the distinct impression that the wheels are finally off the bus when it comes to the BC Conservative Party.

Still, don’t count Rustad out quite yet. He’s proven particularly adept at surviving political near-death experiences since taking over as party leader in 2023. The real question now, though, may not be whether the dead are voting in the race, but whether they’re the only ones still keeping Rustad’s leadership alive.

Rob Shaw has spent more than 17 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for The Orca/BIV. He is the co-author of the national bestselling book A Matter of Confidence, host of the weekly podcast Political Capital, and a regular guest on CBC Radio.



[email protected]