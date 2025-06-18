Bacon: Supportive housing works but that doesn’t mean it’s easy

Photo: Contributed Stephen Village in Kelowna

At the John Howard Society of Okanagan & Kootenay, we have helped people find safety and stability for more than 65 years.

This summer marks the fifth anniversary of Stephen Village, one of five supportive housing sites we operate in Kelowna. Those housing communities are designed to offer more than shelter. They provide a stable home and ongoing support that helps people move forward at their own pace.

Supportive housing works—but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

When people picture supportive housing, they sometimes imagine a group home or a shelter. It’s neither. It’s permanent, individual housing with rent, leases and responsibilities, paired with on-site services to help residents manage challenges that may make it hard to stay housed elsewhere, such as physical or mental health issues, trauma or substance use.

This housing is not a prize for good behaviour. It’s a baseline for safety and support—something no one should have to earn. Some people arrive carrying years of pain, loss and survival strategies that don’t disappear overnight.

The journey isn’t always linear or comfortable for residents, neighbours or providers. We don’t shy away from that. We know that with time and the right support, people who’ve faced serious barriers can, and do, stabilize. We’ve seen people reconnect with family, address longstanding health issues and find meaningful opportunities to contribute to the community.

Supportive housing works best when it’s resourced and structured to meet the real-world complexity of helping people who may be unwell or struggling. That means staff need the tools to respond when things go sideways. It means balancing compassion with accountability and it means keeping everyone safe.

We are advocating to the province to ensure supportive housing providers in B.C. have the policy tools and resources to do this effectively.

We understand that some people have concerns about supportive housing in their neighbourhoods. We invite them to look beyond the headlines and into the heart of what this housing is about—giving people a chance to belong, to heal and to contribute.

Supportive housing isn't perfect or simple. However, next to prevention, it is one of the most effective tools we have to address the effects of homelessness.

Patricia Bacon is the CEO of the John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay, a non-profit organization That has provided services for more than 60 years in the Okanagan and has been a supportive housing provider for more than 17 years.