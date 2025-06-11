Academic freedom is more than ‘free speech’

Photo: Contributed Academic freedom is important at TRU but its campus is not a town square, says its outgoing president.

When I started as president at Thompson Rivers University nearly seven years ago, one of the first things I did was to convene a team of faculty to look critically at the concept of academic freedom and to develop a statement articulating what it means for our university.

As I near the end of my term as president (Dr. Airini will assume the role on July 1), I want to revisit the discussion, to remind us of what academic freedom means and why it is important.

All organizations, communities, societies and countries have defining principles that set out what is important to individuals and the proper functioning of the collective. Universities are no different. Academic freedom, along with university autonomy, is among our defining principles. Both underpin our ability to explore ideas, teach and learn.

People sometimes conflate academic freedom with freedom of expression, but to do so is a mistake. Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects Canadians' freedom of expression, meaning the government will not punish them for expressing views, unpopular or otherwise, in public discourse, subject to limits such as hate speech laws and defamation.

Academic freedom, on the other hand, is a professional norm and institutional principle that protects faculty in their roles as researchers, teachers and academic contributors. It ensures scholars can explore difficult or complex topics, share informed viewpoints and challenge prevailing ideas, provided they do so with integrity, rigour and respect for others in the academic community.

Early in my presidency, I asked professor Lauch Fraser to convene a faculty committee to draft a new statement on academic freedom for TRU. I did not participate in the committee’s work and made it clear it should be faculty-led, with wide consultation and internal debate. The group engaged in substantial research, reflection, and conversation with their colleagues.

The result was a statement that relates academic freedom to TRU’s own mission and place in the world. It stated academic freedom includes the freedom to pursue research, publish findings, teach material relevant to one’s expertise and participate in public discussion, even when those ideas are controversial or unpopular.

But it also set out clear expectations—academic freedom is grounded in scholarly standards, respectful dialogue, and a commitment to knowledge, not opinion. It is not a licence to disregard facts, ignore evidence or undermine the dignity of others. Respect for the dignity of people is the framework within which academic freedom exists. The statement said that clearly.

“Promoting views that experts have widely discredited, for which there is no credible theory or evidence, does not count as furthering knowledge and understanding and is not protected by academic freedom.”

That includes, for example, denying the scholarly consensus regarding residential schools and their impact in Canada. Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission extensively documented the historical record in its report more than a decade ago and scholars in many fields have assessed and added to those findings.

At TRU, we defend academic freedom, which means respecting the principles that give it meaning. A university is a community of learners that includes people who have made a commitment to the norms and rules of academic inquiry. Academic freedom does not encompass outside activists, who have no connection to our university and are not invited, who come onto our campus and engage our employees and students, disregarding our university policies when they do so.

The campus is not a town square where any person can set up their soapbox, nor is it a stage for social media performances. It is an educational space, governed by policies, where academic freedom is exercised under the leadership of our faculty in learning spaces such as classes and events.

Universities are places where difficult questions can be asked and debated. But that debate must be rooted in evidence, openness to new knowledge and respect for the dignity of people. The TRU statement recognized the contributions of Indigenous knowledge systems and reminds us that academic freedom must be exercised with respect, responsibility, and reciprocity.

As I prepare to leave this role, I am proud that one of my first acts as president was to support the development of that statement. It is one of the ways TRU has clarified and strengthened its foundation as a university. We cannot meet the demands of our time, whether social, political or intellectual, without protecting the conditions under which truth can be pursued.

Academic freedom is one of those conditions. We must continue to defend it as a principled responsibility.

Brett Fairbairn is the president and vice-chancellor of Thompson Rivers University. He can be reached by email at [email protected].