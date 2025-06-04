Katie Shaw: B.C. can’t lead on critical minerals without putting gold on the map

Photo: Pixabay B.C. should be mining for gold, says Katie Shaw.

Critical minerals are growing Canada’s economy—except the most reliable one is missing from the list: gold. And B.C. needs to take the first step to fix that, then push Ottawa to follow.

British Columbia wants to lead on critical minerals—and rightfully so. The world needs them to build electric vehicles, solar panels, batteries, and all the technologies of a low-carbon future. And we’ve got them here: copper, nickel, molybdenum, and more, all sitting beneath our feet.

But here’s the problem. The one mineral that’s proven to be the most stable, consistent and investment-attracting—time and again—is nowhere to be found on B.C.’s or Canada’s official list of critical minerals. That mineral is gold.

If we’re serious about building a resilient economic foundation for the energy transition, we need to start with what we know works. Gold has been the cornerstone of global trade and capital markets for centuries. It’s stable when markets aren’t. It draws capital when other commodities don’t. And when you mine for gold in B.C., you’re often also extracting the very minerals that do make the federal list—like copper and silver. It’s not either-or. It’s all together.

Credit where credit is due: the ambition laid out in Premier David Eby’s latest announcement is commendable and it brings with it a pragmatic dose of optimism. The government appears ready to move from broad commitments to tangible action. Citing gold as a critical mineral is one of the clearest, most immediate steps it could take—grounded in policy, aligned with investment goals, and fully within the province’s control.

The approach is not insurmountable either. Under the Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act, the province defines which minerals qualify as critical for the purposes of government policy. Updating this regulation to include gold is a tangible and immediate action the province can take. It would give B.C. the legal foundation to develop targeted regulatory tools, unlock new partnerships with industry, and position itself as a leader on the national stage.

From there, B.C. would be in a stronger position to work with the new federal government to align the national list—ensuring gold receives the recognition it deserves within the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy.

This isn’t just about recognition. It’s about investment.

Prime Minister Carney has made clear that critical minerals will be a cornerstone of Canada’s future competitiveness. His government has committed to prioritizing sectors that build long-term economic resilience, attract global capital, and create jobs across the country. A gold-inclusive strategy does exactly that—especially in B.C., where mining innovation is already pushing the envelope.

Cyanide-free gold processing. Electrified mine sites. Indigenous-led development and environmental stewardship frameworks. This isn’t legacy mining—it’s the future of resource development grounded in clean growth and reconciliation.

Adding gold to the critical minerals list would also unlock broader access to federal financing tools like the Canada Infrastructure Bank, Export Development Canada and the Strategic Innovation Fund. It would also give Indigenous nations greater ability to leverage equity, loans and long-term capital for projects that are already under development—but they need the right enabling conditions to proceed.

It’s a practical step with outsized impact—exactly the kind of decision we should be making right now.

Recognizing gold for what it is—a critical, foundational component of Canada's economic strength—isn't a radical departure. It’s smart. It’s strategic. And it’s overdue.

If B.C. wants to lead, let’s start here: amend the act, include gold, and make sure the rest of the country catches up.

Katie Shaw is vice-president of project realization at Falkirk, where she leads provincial and national strategy to accelerate major projects.