Kamloops-Thompson School District celebrates Indigenous voices in education

Photo: Contributed Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education Trustee Diane Jules

Weyt-kp. My name is Diane Jules, I am a member of the Adams Lake Band and the daughter of a survivor of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

I am a Secwépemc First Nation mother, sister, daughter, and auntie. I am also a band councillor of the Adams Lake Indian Band of the Secwépemc Nation. I am a dedicated Kamloops-Thompson School District board trustee and am passionate about my role as the member of the district’s Indigenous Education Council.

As a trustee, I have the honour of representing the students, families and staff of our district. My role includes championing the goals and priorities laid out in our 2022-2027 District Strategic Plan. In the Cultural and Identity Priority, our goal is to foster learning environments that help students develop a sense of cultural safety and humility in their school communities so every learner can feel safe and thrive personally and culturally.

Throughout May and June, we take part in several important days that honour Indigenous voices, stories, and leadership. Those events are not only educational, they are essential work in the journey of truth and reconciliation. I’ve been fortunate to attend many of those events alongside students and staff and I’d like to highlight a few days of significance in our district.

Earlier this month, I attended the annual Okanagan Mainline Regional Indigenous Education Council Indigenous Student Summit, held May 1 and May 2 at the Brown Family House of Learning at Thompson Rivers University. More than 150 Indigenous students from 10 school districts gathered to focus on a timely and important theme—Indigenous student mental health.

The summit, initiated by OMRIE, has grown into a powerful platform for youth to share their voices and shape the future of education. For the past three years, this summit has provided Indigenous students a space to reflect and share their experiences, insights and solutions, and this year was no different.

I was honoured to attend the opening ceremony, where students were welcomed with a grand march, led by drumming and singing from Sage Hill Drummers, followed by the Welcome Song, led by Peter Michel and Jackie Jules. Knowledge keeper Jackie Jules, TRU chancellor DeDe DeRose, and keynote speaker Ryan Deneault also shared stories and wisdom.

During breakout sessions, students engaged in honest conversations about mental health. Their recommendations were heartfelt and clear: more Indigenous language and cultural programming in schools, more safe spaces to connect and be themselves, and better access to mental health supports for all ages. Building on the work done at last year’s summit focused on anti-racism, the students’ ideas and recommendations will help shape district action plans moving forward.

On May 5, schools across our district recognized the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQIA+ People, also known as “Red Dress Day.”

Students and staff wore red shirts and red dress pins, created powerful displays and engaged in thoughtful classroom conversations. The day is especially close to my heart as I know three Indigenous women who went missing or were murdered recently. Onewas my niece. These conversations have been front and centre in our Indigenous communities and it is important to not only educate our young women but also our young men.

At Westmount Elementary, the school community gathered for stories and songs led by Knowledge keeper Jackie Jules. Grade 6 student Aubree Smith stood proudly in a ribbon skirt she made with support from Indigenous education worker Allenda Adolph, and a jingle dress made by her grandmother, Pam. Their presence reminded everyone of the importance of passing down cultural knowledge between generations which is a vital part of healing and resilience.

On May 15, schools acknowledged Moose Hide Campaign Day—a day dedicated to standing up against violence toward women and children. Students and staff wore moose hide pins, participated in a national livestream event and engaged in classroom learning about gender-based violence and Indigenous women's experiences.

Looking forward, we are excited to once again host the annual district powwow June 12 at the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Powwow Arbour. More than 1,000 Grade 5 students will gather to experience traditional dancing, drumming and storytelling in an immersive, hands-on learning environment.

Powwows serve an important role in many Indigenous peoples' lives as a forum to visit family and friends and to celebrate their cultural heritage and encourage cross-cultural sharing with other attendees and participants.

As a trustee, I am continually inspired by the passion and leadership of Indigenous students, families, elders, and educators in our district. These important events remind us all of the responsibility we carry to ensure that every learner is seen, heard, and supported.

Diane Jules is a Kamloops-Thompson School District board trustee.