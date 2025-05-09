Mario Canseco: Door still open to Canadian electoral reform, polling shows

Photo: Mike Howell Voters casting ballots at Vancouver City Hall in April.

Almost a decade has passed since (former prime minister) Justin Trudeau vowed to change Canada’s electoral system.

Since then, Canada has had two elections where the party with the most votes did not have the greatest number of seats — 2019 and 2021 — and the latest one, where more than four in five voters selected one of two parties.

The seat count of the 2025 federal election in B.C. closely mirrors the voting percentages for the main contenders. In a way, it almost looks like a proportional representation ballot—42 per cent and 20 seats for the Liberal Party, 41 per cent and 19 seats for the Conservative Party, 13 per cent and three seats for the NDP and three per cent and one seat for the Green Party.

Our exit poll asked Canadian voters about implementing a system of proportional representation for federal elections. Almost three in five (58%) like the idea, while 17% dislike it and 25% are not sure. The results are intriguing because direct animosity towards a change is lower than indecision about where to go.

The lowest level of support is observed with members of the Silent Generation and Baby Boomers (49%). The numbers rise with Generation Z (56 per cent), Generation X (57%) and Millennials (67%).

In 2015, selling the concept of electoral reform to Canadians aged 55 and over was complicated. In a survey I presented to the Special Committee on Electoral Reform, that group was particularly upset with the notion of voting for “a list” and not knowing who their representative in Ottawa would be. Ten years later, the oldest voting demographic is more likely to be unsure about reform (37%) than against it (15%).

Two ideas get a thumbs up from 61% of Canadian voters—mandatory voting in all federal elections and declaring election day a public holiday across Canada. Voter turnout jumped to 69 per cent in the latest Canadian federal election but is short of the number observed in 1984 and 1988 (75%).

Another issue that has been problematic—in municipal, provincial and federal elections—is the lack of participation of candidates in local debates. While it is impossible for contenders to show up to every meeting, more than two-thirds of Canadian voters (68%) believe it should be mandatory for candidates to attend at least one public debate in their riding with the candidates from other parties. This includes majorities of those who cast ballots for the Liberals (71%), the Conservatives (also 71%) or the New Democrats (74%).

We also looked at the complicated matter of Alberta’s place in confederation. In June 2023, 22% of Albertans were in favour of Alberta becoming an independent country. Today, just under two in five Canadians (39 per cent) think Alberta separating from Canada is not a real possibility and something they would not like to see happen. Fewer believe the threat is real and would not want to endure it (26%), say it is a possibility and would welcome it (14%) or claim it is unreal but would not mind experiencing it (7%).

When we focus on the opinions of Alberta voters, we find 58% who say the province’s separation is real (28% who want to see it happen and 30% who do not), and 35% who do not think the threat is real (34% who do not wish to see it and only 1% who would).

Put differently, the level of support for separation stands at 29% among Albertans who voted in this year’s federal election, while opposition reaches 64%.

Mario Canseco is president of Research Co.

Results are based on an online survey conducted from April 27-29, 2025, among a representative sample of 1,201 Canadians who voted in the 2025 federal election. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in Canada. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.