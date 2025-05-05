Welcome the world to Kelowna this summer

Photo: Contributed Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

Is there a better feeling than a Kelowna summer?

As the days stretch longer and the sun warms our valley, the season we wait for all year is nearing. We live in the most spectacular part of our country and the rest of Canada, as well as the rest of the world, is quickly catching on. Visitors arrive from all over because there is simply no better place to spend a summer.

Recent seasons, however, have not been easy. First came the COVID shutdowns, which emptied downtown streets and forced many small businesses to close their doors. Then came the wildfires, testing the strength of our community and deterring visitors just as we were rebuilding.

Even last summer, despite beautiful weather, a vibrant downtown and a record number of passengers arriving through Kelowna International Airport, many operators were still carrying the burden of pandemic debt and tourists remained hesitant to re-commit in the wake of fire seasons and a high cost of living.

Added to that was the uncertainty around short-term rental rules, which shrank available accommodations and left many would-be visitors unsure of where to stay.

But we believe things will look different this year. In a time of global economic uncertainty and growing threats of a trade war, there’s never been a more important moment to support local and to support Canada. This is the summer to explore our own backyard, take a Kelowna staycation and enjoy what people from across the country and around the world travel here to experience—try a new winery, discover a new beach or share your favorite patio with your friends and family.

Let’s do everything we can to support our local economy and bring people to our city. That means calling your friends, whether they’re in Osoyoos or Ottawa, to plan a trip to Kelowna this summer. When our neighbours from Washington or California roll into town, or guests arrive from around the world, let’s welcome them with the warmth and hospitality that defines us. Their visits support our country, sustain our small businesses and strengthen our economy for everyone

This April, Kelowna city council aligned the city’s short-term rental regulations with the provincial framework and in doing so has immediately opened another 400 licensed units. That brings the total to more than 800, with more to come.

The new regulations allow us to welcome more guests in a controlled and thoughtful way, addressing neighbourhood concerns while ensuring tourists and residents alike can enjoy a peaceful and exciting summer. We’re grateful to see these rentals return and we’ll continue working with all levels of government to advocate for a truly “made-in-Kelowna” approach.

A busy season benefits all of us—tasting rooms pour more samples, farm stands sell more cherries and local shops and restaurants thrive.

There’s no shortage of ways to enjoy the summer—soak up the sun on one of our over 30 beaches, paddle through Kelowna’s water trails, take a walk along the City Park walkway or explore city parks and trail systems through our growing Active By Nature network.

With more than 40 wineries in Kelowna alone, the Central Okanagan is at the heart of one of the most exciting wine regions in the world. Alongside its flourishing craft brewery industry, many of these wineries can be explored by bike, boat, or through one of the many curated local tour companies.

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market and the Downtown Kelowna Night Market continue to be favourite local destinations. You can take in breathtaking views on Knox Mountain or the Mission Creek Greenway or enjoy the Okanagan Rail Trail that connects downtown Kelowna to Coldstream, with lakes, parks and scenic stops along the way.

Those are just a few of the many summer highlights. For a full list of festivals, concerts, markets and activities, check out the Tourism Kelowna calendar and start planning your perfect season.

Capping off a spectacular summer, we’ll welcome Canada’s brightest stars for the Canadian Country Music Awards in September—a national celebration of talent, energy, and the spirit of the season.

Our community has weathered the pandemic, wildfires and economic turbulence,but our community spirit and resilience have been unwavering.

So this summer, do not forget to call your friends—wherever they may be—and invite them to experience Kelowna for themselves.

Let’s support our country, support our community and support each other. Let’s make 2025 Kelowna’s best summer yet.

Tom Dyas is the mayor of Kelowna.