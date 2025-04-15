Gordon Campbell: The end of magical thinking. Canada, let’s get real.

Photo: Governor General of Canada Gordon Campbell receiving the Order of Canada in 2024.

Donald Trump has become the most influential political figure in Canada. Is that what’s best for Canada?

The contagion that is Trump’s trolling has led to collective amnesia. We seem to have forgotten both who we are, and the damage Liberal policy has done to Canada over the last 10 years.

We should resist this form of Trump derangement in all its manifestations and focus on Canada’s priorities, act independently, and come to terms with how far Canada has gone off course, weakened as a direct result of Liberal mismanagement of immigration, health care, education, housing, the cost of living and the economy. No one has been untouched.

Preston Manning’s warning that a Liberal victory could heighten western alienation was made because he cares about a unified Canada. Mark Carney said Mr. Manning’s warning was “unhelpful”. There’s not much distance between his “unhelpful” and Trudeau’s “unacceptable”.

It reflects the dismissal the west has known for too long. Carney’s reaction was far from pragmatic. He says, “I know the west” but he really. He left 41 years ago. Davos is not Drumheller. Evidence suggests he knows the WEF and an enclave of cloistered advisors, but not the west. He’s carrying on the Liberal way. If you disagree, you are dismissed as “a small fringe minority.”

For nine plus years Liberal government, that Carney advised, held Canada back. We have been made more vulnerable by policies that hurt our economy. Carney pretends that he has had a ‘road to Damascus’ conversion on Canada’s energy and natural resources. He hasn’t. He has one priority– to retain power. He will say whatever he can to reach that goal and then he’ll do whatever he wants afterwards.

A pragmatist would never have supported, as Carney did, the Liberal energy policies that continued our reliance on the U.S. A pragmatist would not have said no to the Northern Gateway pipeline and would not retain Bills C69 with its impossible Impact Assessment Act, a true strait jacket Canadian prosperity.

A pragmatist would repeal Bills C69 and C48, knowing they create insurmountable barriers to critical national infrastructure. Far from the “build faster than we can imagine” words that Carney says, Bill C69 sends a clear message to all: don’t invest, don’t build. Canada is not open for business in the energy sector. All Canadians should understand that.

The commitments Carney’s made since his telephone call with Trump will stop or stall nationally essential pipelines to the Pacific and the Atlantic. Does anyone really think Trump would rather pay full price for our energy than the current 70+ per cent discount assured by Carney’s Bill C69 and C48.

Delivering Canada’s energy to international markets in Asia and Europe dramatically reduces our dependence on Trump’s America, improves the global environment, and super charges Canada’s economy. Currently, Americans derive more economic benefit from Canada’s energy resources than Canadians do. Carney’s guarantees this unacceptable status quo. No wonder Carney is Trump’s new favorite Prime Minister!

We need pipelines. Building pipelines is pragmatic. Not to build them is wrong.

There can be no vetoes, either provincial or Indigenous, to nationally vital infrastructure. Pipelines are vital. The Federal revenues they generate can be shared with the indigenous people. If a province threatens to stop one, then they should be denied any equalization payments.

We need to strengthen Canada by acting as one nation where national interests take precedence over provincial or political ones.

Most troubles Canada faces were generated by the Liberals, not by Donald Trump.

An election is no time for magical thinking. It is time to get real.

Simply ask, has the last nine plus years strengthened and advanced your interests or Canada’s? Is your family better off?

Canada’s economy is in decline, per capita GDP is at the bottom of the OECD list. The flight of capital has reduced opportunity and hopes for the young in every region. The massive Liberal debt build up will not be paid for a generation. Health care we had will be a distant memory for our children. Carney wants to borrow more. If this continues, we strip our children of their future.

Mr. Carney and the Liberal plan reinforces the status quo, stifles our resource sector, borrows more, spends more, taxes more, and increases the debt our children and grandchildren will have to pay. It means a rising cost of living and stagnant paychecks. It damages Canada’s economic future and divides our country. Their policies undermine Canada as one country. Policies that divide hold Canada back.

Forget Trump! Vote for Canada. Vote for its future. Vote for the next generation and for a Canada ready to take on the future, independent and free to pursue Canadian dreams.

Gordon Campbell was the premier of B.C. from 2001 to 2011 and leader of the BC Liberal party from 1993 to 2011.