Essential online safety tips for seniors in 2025

As seniors increasingly embrace the digital world, whether for social media, online shopping, or staying connected, cybercriminals are targeting them more than ever.

Reports estimate seniors lose $30 billion annually to online scams in the U.S. alone. Here are sever online safety tips to stay safe while enjoying the Internet’s benefits.

1. Secure your devices

• Use strong, unique passwords (mix letters, numbers and symbols) and enable two-factor authentication for accounts.

• Install antivirus software and keep devices updated to patch security flaws.

• Avoid public Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions (e.g. banking).

2. Spot and avoid scams

• Phishing (fake emails and texts) accounts for 80% of online fraud. Never click suspicious links or share personal data.

• Beware of fake lotteries, emergency scams or “too-good-to-be-true” deals.

• Verify unexpected requests (e.g., a grandchild asking for money) by calling the person directly.

3. Social media safety

• Adjust privacy settings to limit who sees your posts.

• Avoid sharing sensitive details (address, vacation plans),

• Reject friend requests from strangers as scammers often use fake profiles.

4. Safe online shopping

• Shop only on HTTPS-secured sites (look for the padlock icon).

• Use credit cards (not debit) for better fraud protection.

• Bookmark trusted retailers to avoid fake websites.

5. Combat misinformation

• Verify news using fact-checking sites like Snopes or Politifact

• Rely on official health sources (e.g., Health Canada, Public Health Agency of Canada, or Canadian Institute for Health Information) for medical advice or talk to your doctor.

6. Protect personal data

• Never share social insurance numbers via email or phone.

• Back up data regularly to guard against ransomware

7. Seek help when needed

• Report scams to authorities (e.g., Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre).

• Enroll in senior-focused digital literacy workshops.

Staying informed and cautious is your best defense. Share these tips with loved ones to create a safer online community for seniors.

By adopting these practices, seniors can navigate the digital world confidently and securely.

Jeff Van Dyk is the CEO and co-ounder of Gravitii Technologies.