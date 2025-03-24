Gordon Campbell: David Eby wants to rule, not serve, the people of B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier David Eby looks into the legislative assembly before start of the oath ceremony at the legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.

We live in troubling times. People are frightened and feel vulnerable. Taking advantage of that David Eby’s Bill 7 tries to establish autocratic rule for the next two years in B.C. It’s the move of an aspiring autocrat. Now is the time for measured, thoughtful action. Taking away democratic rights weakens us and destabilizes our future.

Eby decries President Trump’s actions while copying him. He wants to rule, not to serve, the people of B.C. He is trying to set aside democracy for more than half his term. His claim that this is necessary to address issues that may arise due to Trump’s tariffs is, put bluntly, nonsense.

This is the same Premier who reneged on his commitment to call the legislature back right after the election. The election was October 19, 2024. He did not call the legislature back until February 17, 2025, well after President Trump declared his intentions regarding Canada. Eby delayed when it fit his political needs. Now, he introduces Bill 7 not to meet the province’s or Canada’s needs, but to serve his political wishes.

Mr. Eby says he wants to remove all trade barriers between provinces. Fine. Lead the way. Table legislation that removes all barriers B.C. imposes on other provinces. Get on with it. He does not need to usurp the democratic authority of the legislature to get that done immediately. Mr. Eby, take down those walls!

All people of B.C. deserve to be represented in these times. Any action should take place only with proper public scrutiny.

Democracy is messy. It can be frustrating, but it is a necessary check on autocratic power.

The best, and constitutionally correct, way to fight Trump’s action is not by suspending our democratic institutions, but rather by fully and carefully considering our response to U.S. actions in our constitutionally enshrined parliamentary system. There is no need or reason to give Eby the dictatorial power he seeks. We should exemplify how a properly functioning democracy makes policy decisions through its legislative assembly in accordance with the rule of law. Eby engage the legislature despite his proclivities to do the opposite.

Every MLA, from every party, has an obligation to uphold our democratic institutions. The legislature can and will act quickly when needed. With Bill 7, Mr. Eby takes away our rights and our elected representative’s responsibilities. We must hope that some New Democrats in his caucus remember they were elected as New Democrats, not New Autocrats. They should not acquiesce to the most autocratic bill ever tabled in B.C.’s legislature.

The legislature can be called back within 24 hours any time to properly debate, scrutinize and decide on any actions Mr. Eby dares propose. These are not, and should not be, personal decisions. Important decisions of this magnitude should be decisions where MLAs from every part of the province, from all parties, are included and held accountable.

All members of B.C.’s legislature are obligated to stand for Canadian democracy and due process, not to bow to autocracy.

We are Canadian. Our parliamentary principles and practises define our public institutions regardless of party. Canadian responsible government requires that the Premier and his cabinet account to the legislature. That’s the critical democratic link between a Premier and cabinet and the people of the province.

Mr. Eby’s Bill 7 is a power grab, pure and simple. It gives Eby the sole power to amend any law, change any regulation, change any tax, use your personal information and ignore the legislature for more than two years. No checks. No guardrails. No recourse. That is simply wrong for all of us regardless of political affiliation or what is decided in the U.S.

Mr. Eby’s Bill 7 undermines your rights and the governing principles of Canada.

We are smart enough, strong enough and creative enough to withstand powerful changes. But we will fail, if we follow Eby’s desire to undermine the democratic foundation upon which we stand.

MLAs should be against this unnecessary power grab. Even if the NDP MLAs cannot find a democratic conscience, then all opposition MLAs must.

To stand up to the U.S., we must first stand up for democracy and against autocracy at home.

Write, call, email or text your MLA. Tell them to stand for Canada and for our democratic values; tell them not to support this unconscionable power grab of the New Autocrats in Victoria.

Gordon Campbell was the premier of B.C. from 2001 to 2011 and leader of the BC Liberal party from 1993 to 2011.