Impact of having a full university in Kamloops has been far-reaching

Photo: Contributed Brett Fairbairn, president and vice-chancellor of Thompson Rivers University.

A significant milestone for Thompson Rivers University is coming. In just a few weeks, on March 31, we will celebrate TRU becoming a full university.

Twenty years ago, after an intensive community-driven campaign, the B.C. government approved legislation, the Thompson Rivers University Act 2005, that brought together the University College of the Cariboo with B.C.’s Open University to create a new centre for higher learning in Kamloops.

Anniversaries invite reflection. Whether it’s a personal milestone, a community achievement or the evolution of an institution, marking the passage of time gives us a chance to consider where we started, what we’ve accomplished, and where we’re headed. This year, Thompson Rivers University turns 20 — a milestone for Kamloops and the many thousands of students, faculty and staff who have been part of its journey.

The evolution from the UCC to TRU was a bold step that reshaped the provincial educational landscape. But has TRU fulfilled the promise? What has it meant for Kamloops to have a university in its backyard? And, as we look ahead, what role should TRU play in tackling the biggest challenges of our time?

Before TRU became a full university in 2005, Kamloops lacked a research-driven centre for higher education. Bright minds — both faculty and student — often had to leave to pursue research and higher education. Businesses had to look elsewhere for highly skilled graduates and pressing local issues—whether economic, environmental, or social — often lacked the benefit of in-depth academic research.

That changed with TRU. Today, thousands of students from Kamloops and beyond choose to study here. Faculty members are leading research that directly impacts our region. And the city benefits from the economic and cultural energy of a thriving university.

Having a university in Kamloops has meant more than just educational opportunities. It has meant growth — of people, ideas, and industries. TRU has created new degree programs, expanded its reach through Open Learning, and established partnerships that connect students with employers.

It has become an anchor for the city’s economy, attracting investment and talent that might otherwise have gone elsewhere.

A recent economic impact study examined how TRU benefits local, regional and provincial economies. The economic evidence is striking. TRU now contributes more than $885 million annually to the Kamloops economy and supports one in every 10 jobs in the region.

The influx of students, the expansion of research activity, and the development of industry partnerships have all made TRU a major economic driver. If TRU had stayed a university college, many of these opportunities — and the people and businesses that benefited from them — might have gone elsewhere.

Becoming a university also allowed TRU to attract research funding that was previously out of reach. Today, TRU brings in $8.5 million annually in sponsored research. Recently, TRU reached a new and important milestone, being named in the top 50 research universities 2023 list, for the first time. From wildfire science to sustainable agriculture, TRU’s research is tackling some of the most pressing challenges of our time. Without a full research mandate, those projects, and their benefits to local industries and communities, would likely not exist.

Beyond economics, the social impact has been profound. TRU’s growth has increased access to higher education, allowing more students, especially from rural and Indigenous communities, to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees without leaving the region.

TRU has also enriched Kamloops' cultural and civic life. Our work makes Kamloops more diverse, connected and engaged. TRU supports the arts, fosters debate and brings diverse perspectives to the community. The research and scholarship our faculty does related to global issues, which includes faculty and student exchanges, increases international understanding. It all ensures that Kamloops is not just a great place to live but also a great place to learn and innovate.

As we look ahead, TRU’s role in Kamloops, B.C., and Canada will become even more critical. We are tackling some of the most pressing challenges of our time, issues that matter to people from all parts of our country.

Take wildfire research as an example. TRU is becoming a national leader in studying wildfires and their impacts. With the devastating effects of climate change more apparent in recent summers, the need for evidence-based solutions has never been greater. TRU researchers will help us better understand fire behaviour, mitigation strategies and ways to build more resilient communities. Their work will save lives and protect livelihoods.

Then there are social challenges. TRU's Strategic Research Plan emphasizes research in areas such as housing and homelessness, community-based addictions research, and Indigenous health. The plan highlights the university's commitment to studying social challenges through collaborative research initiatives.

Kamloops is a stronger city because of its university and, as TRU moves into our next 20 years, its value will only grow. The challenges of the future — climate change, social inequality, economic uncertainty, including tariffs and trade wars — are complex. But they are precisely the kinds of challenges universities exist to help solve.

In 2005, TRU’s potential existed as an idea, a concept. Today, its value is well understood. By any measure, TRU has been, and continues to be, a tremendous success. And the promise it offers for the future is even greater.

Brett Fairbairn is the president and vice-chancellor at Thompson Rivers University. He can be reached by email at [email protected].