Making Nutrition Month in Canada count: Your guide to healthy diet habits

Photo: Contributed

March is upon us and in Canada, that means it’s Nutrition Month.

Focusing on the importance of maintaining healthy diet habits, Nutrition Month not only aims to educate individuals but also brings communities together. To support this initiative, I’ll explore tips for embracing nutritious eating habits, highlight vital information provided by Health Canada and emphasize the unique dietary needs of seniors. I’ll also discuss the benefits of the Public Health Care Plan.

Embrace healthy eating habits

A well-balanced diet involves eating a variety of foods in the right proportions. That ensures your body gets all the nutrients it needs to function and thrive. Prioritizing whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of fruits and vegetables are key aspects of maintaining a balanced diet.

• Start your day with a fruit smoothie: Add a variety of fruits and even some greens like spinach or kale for a nutritious burst.

• Snack on veggies: Keep sliced carrots, celery and bell peppers handy for quick snacks.

• Add vegetables to every meal: Incorporate veggies into your dishes, such as broccoli to pasta or spinach to your morning omelet.

• Mindful eating practices: Being aware of what, and how much, you’re eating can promote healthier eating habits. Mindful eating involves slowing down, savouring each bite and paying attention to hunger and fullness cues.

Understanding Health Canada’s role

Health Canada aims to protect and improve the physical and mental well-being of Canadians. One of its primary objectives is to provide guidance on nutritional health, promoting a well-balanced diet to prevent chronic diseases.

• The importance of nutritional guidelines and resources provided: Health Canada offers a wealth of resources, including Canada’s Food Guide, which helps Canadians make healthy food choices. The guidelines are based on the latest scientific evidence to support optimal health.

• How Health Canada supports Nutrition Month initiatives: During Nutrition Month, Health Canada takes extra steps to disseminate information and encourage Canadians to focus on healthy eating. They collaborate with dietitians and other health professionals to provide tips and host events that highlight the importance of good nutrition.

Nutrition for Seniors: A special focus

Older adults often need fewer calories but higher nutrients. That is due to a lower metabolic rate and less physical activity. However, the need for nutrients like protein, calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and fiber increases.

Key nutrients for aging well include:

• Protein: Necessary for maintaining muscle mass and strength.

• Calcium and vitamin D: Crucial for bone health.

• Fibre: Helps with digestion and maintaining a healthy weight.

• Omega-3 fatty acids: Support heart and brain health.

Creating balanced meals that incorporate these nutrients can be achieved by including lean proteins, dairy or fortified alternatives, whole grains, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Additionally, hydration is crucial, as seniors are at higher risk for dehydration.

Ensuring meals are not only nutritious but also safely prepared is crucial, especially for seniors. Proper food handling practices are essential to prevent foodborne illnesses. They includes washing hands and surfaces often, avoiding cross-contamination, cooking food to the right temperature and storing food properly.

• Regularly clean countertops, cutting boards, and utensils.

• Use a food thermometer to ensure meat and poultry are cooked to safe temperatures.

• Store leftovers in airtight containers and refrigerate or freeze promptly.

Consuming safe, nutritious meals can enhance physical health, support better digestion, and improve energy levels. It also reduces the risk of food-borne illnesses and contributes to a higher quality of life.

Enhancing quality of life through holistic care

Nutrition plays a significant role in:

• Integrating physical, emotional, and social care. A holistic approach considers all aspects of an individual's well-being. Nutrition is a critical component, as it affects physical health, mood, and social interactions.

• The holistic benefits of proper nutrition. Proper nutrition can improve energy levels, mental clarity, and emotional stability. It can also help manage chronic conditions, reducing the need for medications and medical interventions.

With March being Nutrition Month there are plenty of ways to get involved and stay informed about nutrition.

Look for local events, community seminars and online webinars focused on healthy eating. Engaging in these activities can provide valuable information and support. Health Canada’s website is a rich resource for nutritional guidelines, recipes, and tips. Additionally, dieticians, community health centers, and online health platforms offer a wealth of information.

Embrace the journey of learning about nutrition. Share your knowledge with family and friends and participate in community initiatives that promote healthy eating.

Maxime public health care benefits, if available. Every year, the Public Health Care Plan in Canada offers up to $300 for dietician consultations. If you have access to the Public Service Health Care Plan, here's how to make the most of it.

The benefit can be an excellent resource for those looking to improve their dietary habits. Consult a dietician, who can provide personalized nutrition advice tailored to individual health needs.

To access the benefit, check with your local health authority or family doctor for a referral to a registered dietician. Services covered typically include dietary assessments, meal planning and education on managing chronic conditions through diet.

Dieticians are trained professionals who can help guide individuals towards healthier eating practices. Their expertise can be invaluable in managing health conditions and improving overall wellness through better nutrition.

The future holds exciting possibilities for improving nutrition for seniors. Advances in research continue to shed light on the unique dietary needs of seniors. Personalized nutrition plans, fortified foods, and innovative meal delivery services are some trends to watch.

Technology and innovation play a crucial role in making healthy eating more accessible. Apps that track nutrient intake, virtual consultations with dieticians, and smart kitchen appliances can help seniors maintain nutritious diets.

As our understanding of nutrition evolves, so does our ability to enhance the quality of life for seniors. Better dietary habits can lead to healthier, more fulfilling lives, enabling seniors to enjoy their golden years with vigour.

Embrace Nutrition Month this month and take the opportunity to prioritize healthy eating habits, leverage Health Canada’s resources, and explore services like, Gravitii, to support the nutritional needs of seniors. With a focus on safety, independence and quality of life, we can all contribute to a brighter, healthier future.

Tea Mihaila is the head of marketing at Gravitii Technologies.