Trump-Zelenskyy Oval Office debacle show's Canada it must look beyond reliance on U.S.

Photo: Contributed Stephen Fuhr

If It wasn’t clear before, it certainly is now.

The events that unfolded in the Oval Office on Feb. 28 were nothing short of horrific, arguably marking one of the lowest points in U.S. diplomatic history.

As I listened in real time, I felt physically ill. What should have been a serious discussion between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice-President J.D. Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned into an outright humiliation of an ally fighting for survival.

The hostility in the room was not just shocking, it left no doubt about where Trump’s loyalties lie. His administration is not on the side of Ukraine, It stands with (Russian President Vladimir Putin.

From the outset, the atmosphere was tense. Zelenskyy, adhering to his wartime custom, arrived in military fatigues, a symbol of resilience recognized by leaders worldwide, much like Winston Churchill’s wartime attire when visiting Washington in 1942.

Instead of receiving respect, he was met with mockery. Conservative reporter Brian Glenn berated Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit in an apparent attempt to humiliate him. Meanwhile, Vance chastised him, calling him ungrateful. The most damning moment came when Trump, in full view of the press, accused Zelenskyy of "gambling with World War III," as if Ukraine, rather than Russia, were responsible for the war.

This was more than an insult to Zelenskyy, who has spent three years leading his country against one of the world’s most powerful militaries and pleading with allies for support. It was a betrayal.

Friday’s Oval Office display was not an anomaly. It was the clearest example yet of where Trump’s loyalty lies. His hostility toward Ukraine, reluctance to criticize Putin and willingness to undermine democratic allies have long been evident, but it has never been so overt.

This was not merely diplomatic negligence, it was an intentional and public humiliation of an ally fighting for survival against an authoritarian aggressor. Trump’s shift toward Russia has forced Canada, the European Union and NATO to confront a new reality. The United States, once the cornerstone of the democratic alliance, can no longer be depended upon to lead it.

For Canada, the implications are profound. With Trump's America growing increasingly hostile, Canada must reduce economic reliance on the U.S. and strengthen trade with Europe and Indo-Pacific nations.

Canada’s role as an energy supplier has been connected to the U.S., but the current moment calls for a change. Redirecting Canadian exports, especially to countries looking for alternatives to Russian gas, can strengthen Canada’s economy and improve European energy security.

Canada has long operated under the assumption that U.S. security commitments are ironclad. That assumption must now be reconsidered. NATO remains essential, but Canada must also strengthen defence ties with other allies, invest in military readiness, and rethink how much it spends and what capabilities it prioritizes.

The Feb. 28 debacle is the most troubling warning yet. Trump’s alignment with Putin has been clear for years, but that moment erased any remaining doubt.

On March 2, leaders from more than a dozen countries convened in London to discuss support for Ukraine. The notable absence of the U.S. underscored Europe’s urgency to act and symbolized a willingness to go it alone if necessary.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a "coalition of the willing," an expanding alliance committed to bolstering Ukraine with financial loans and military aid, including air defence missiles. The formation of that coalition emphasizes what should have been clear some time ago, the world cannot wait for American leadership to defend democracy. Countries are stepping up to fill the void, not by choice but out of necessity.

Canada participated in the London summit, reinforcing the need for a collective defence strategy alongside its European allies.

A couple of weeks week ago, I wrote about a Canada-Europe-Ukraine union—an economic and security partnership to strengthen democratic allies in an increasingly unstable world. Then, it seemed like a proposal worth considering. Now, it feels like a necessity.

The London summit, where European leaders developed a peace plan for Ukraine that laid the groundwork for a broader coalition, underscores how quickly this shift is happening.

The United States, once a steadfast defender of democracy, humiliated an ally in the Oval Office and sent a clear message to the world—its priorities have changed.

If Canada wants to safeguard its economic interests, security and role in promoting democratic values, it must look beyond its historical reliance on the U.S.

A more comprehensive economic and security framework involving Canada, Europe, and Ukraine is no longer just a theory—it is imperative.

Stephen Fuhr is a former Liberal MP who represented Kelowna-Lake Country from 2015 to 2019.