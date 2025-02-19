Experiential learning opportunities in Kamloops-Thompson School District

Photo: Contributed Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education Trustee Cole Hickson.

The Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education is committed to supporting learning opportunities and experiences for students across our district to thrive.

The district’s 2022-2027 Strategic Plan outlines priorities to support students in intellectual and career development and one way we support those priorities is through offering a variety of experiential learning opportunities for students to explore their interests and passions, while developing core competencies to achieve their career, continuing education and life goals.

At a the regular public board meeting on Jan 13, the board heard from students who recently completed the Digital Arts and Technology Academy. Since 2013, the district-wide academy has offered opportunities for Grade 11 and Grade 12 students to develop relevant skills in digital art, computer programming, video game design and project management.

In the first semesters of the 2024-2025 school year, 19 students from secondary schools across the district attended the DATA program full-time at Valleyview Secondary School.

Students shared that being in DATA was “the best semester of school so far.”

Through project-based instruction and experiential learning, students learned all aspects of video game design, from art and design to computer science and programming to game development and then applied those skills to work in teams to create their own video games as their final project.

It is exciting to hear students talk about their passion and creativity and see the portfolio of work they’ve built to bring with them into their future educational and career experiences.

At Kamloops School of the Arts and Brocklehurst Secondary School, students are learning about art and science in a different way through fly fishing board and authority-authorized courses. Offered to Grade 10 to 12 students, the fly fishing courses offer students unique experiential learning opportunities as they learn the science and art of the sport, while also gaining valuable life skills.

Brock science teacher David Coleman said the course teaches students critical thinking and patience, while KSA teacher Simone Stella described the fly fishing courses as a place where kids can go and just be themselves.

“It is very low stress and low impact, yet high benefit in terms of self confidence,” she said.

For students, fly fishing class offers a balance of science and art in an environment where they can unwind and focus.

“This was the first time I ever came in contact with [fly fishing],” said Grade 12 KSA student Amelia. “It’s a mashup of art and science, and those are my two favourite subjects, so when I can combine that and do something with my hands and create, while also learning the science behind all the bugs and fish, that was my favourite part.”

Outdoor learning opportunities are also offered to students in Clearwater, with the recently opened Outdoor Education Classroom at Raft River Elementary School. Since opening in October 2024, Raft River’s Outdoor Classroom has offered students opportunities to connect with nature, experience hands-on learning, and learn place based lessons—creating accessible learning experiences that are beneficial to all students.

As teacher Elizabeth Shook sai, “I have seen increased student motivation and a sense of accomplishment. Outdoor learning opportunities meet the needs of all students by offering different freedoms and flexibility. Learning outdoors provides the opportunity for movement and supports student regulation.”

Thanks to a Curbside Organics pilot program with the City of Kamloops, students at Westmount and Pacific Way elementary schools are also gaining real-life experience while learning about the environment and climate change.

Since starting last year, these two schools have run school-wide recycling and composting programs to reduce school waste. At Pacific Way Elementary, a group of Grade 7 students were inspired to join the program after participating in Learning for a Sustainable Future—a program designed to empower students to take action on climate change—and helped reduce their school’s waste by more than half.

At Westmount Elementary School, students manage a vast recycling and composting program by collecting and organizing compost, soft plastics and curbside recycling bins from every classroom. Thanks to their efforts, the school's garbage went from 12 to 15 bags a day to one or two (not even full) bags a day.

Throughout the process, students at both schools have become more aware of how they dispose of waste in an environmentally responsible way and have taken many of these lessons home to their families.

By offering a variety of experiential learning opportunities like these, students throughout the Kamloops-Thompson School District are gaining valuable life experiences, new perspectives and relevant learning opportunities, in and out of the classroom.

Cole Hickson is a trustee on the Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education.