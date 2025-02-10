Embracing heart health in the Golden Years with compassion and innovation

Photo: Contributed

Just think about being able to wake up every morning feeling just about as energetic and vigorous as you did when younger, filled with the same level of enthusiasm for those favourite things in life.

For most aging individuals, that dream can indeed come true through concentrated efforts related to heart health. Cardiovascular disease is a top concern, but with the right approach, caring for your heart can significantly improve your overall well-being and longevity.

The hidden perils of cardiovascular disease

CVD remains the second leading cause of death in Canada today, accounting for 36% of deaths,and is particularly common in elderly people. According to the Canadian Cardiovascular Society, elderly people with ischemic heart disease (the most common subtype of CVD) are four times more likely to be hospitalized than their younger peers. That staggering statistic underscores the importance of vigilant heart care in these critical years.

Understanding the risks

Awareness is the first crucial component of heart health. The major risk factors for CVD include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, and smoking. Lifestyle choices and genetic factors also play significant roles. Knowing these risks empowers families to take preventative measures and seek appropriate medical guidance.

Compassionate care for the heart

In our fast-paced world, the value of community often takes a back seat, but it is an essential pillar in nurturing heart health. Compassionate care is about more than just medical treatment, it's about creating an environment where seniors feel valued and understood. That can lead to better mental health, which is directly connected to heart health.

The role of community

Multigenerational living and strong community ties have been shown to positively influence heart health among seniors. Spurred in part by high housing costs, and encouraged by a renovation tax credit, multigenerational living has become increasingly popular in B.C. and in Canada. Engaging with family and community activities can reduce stress levels—a significant factor in cardiovascular health. Programs and initiatives that bring families together, foster support networks, and create opportunities for social interaction are vital.

Here’s a heartwarming example: The Blue Zones, regions in the world where people live significantly longer, emphasize the importance of community and social bonds. In these areas, seniors remain active, engaged, and supported by their communities, leading to healthier, longer lives.

Dignity through quality care

Good cardiovascular care does not always have to mean aggressive interventions and poor quality of life. Dignity in care means respecting the individual's wishes and ensuring they lead their lives with honour and respect. Quality heart care involves personalized health-care plans, empathetic communication and the use of innovative treatments recognized as the best options for the individual patient. Seniors deserve to live their golden years surrounded by familiar comforts, with their health needs met through dignified care practices.

Innovative approaches to heart health

Innovation in heart care means keeping pace with medical advancements and adopting the latest, most effective treatments and practices. It also means integrating technology to monitor health metrics efficiently. Wearable devices, telehealth services, and A.I.-powered health monitors are some of the innovations making it easier for seniors to manage their heart health proactively.

Practical tips for senior heart health

1. Regular check-ups: Regular visits to your healthcare provider can help monitor heart health indicators and catch issues early.

2. Healthy diet: A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can significantly improve heart health.

3. Exercise: Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate activity most days of the week. Activities like walking, swimming, and yoga are excellent choices.

4. Manage stress: Practice mindfulness, engage in hobbies, and connect with loved ones to keep stress levels in check.

5. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol: Smoking cessation and moderating alcohol intake are critical steps towards a healthier heart.

A call to compassionate action

Heart health is a journey that requires a blend of understanding, community support, and innovative practices. It's about more than just living longer—it's about living better. By fostering a culture that values compassion, dignity, and continuous innovation, we can help our aging population thrive.

So, as we reflect on the importance of heart health, let's commit to supporting our loved ones, advocating for compassionate care, and embracing the innovations that promise a healthier tomorrow. Together, we can ensure that our loved ones live their golden years with the vitality and joy they deserve.

Dr. Kevin Wade is the chief medical officer at Gravitii.carea clinical assistant professor, in UBC’s Faculty of Medicine.