Heading to the new year, it's good to not only look ahead but back to last year too

Photo: Contributed Kamloops city Coun. Margot Middleton.

Happy New Year to all residents of Kamloops and the surrounding area.

I hope everyone had the best holiday season possible. Last year was a difficult one for many and my wish for 2025 is that all of those who are struggling can perhaps have some positive outcomes in the coming year.

When reflecting on 2024, I am heartened by the success city council and the city itself had hosting many exciting and well-attended events. With the support of many of our partner organizations, non-profits and local businesses, events like RibFest, Hot Nite in the City, Overlander Days, the Tapestry Festival, Canada Day festivities, the Seniors Light Tour, the Seniors Picnic in the Park, the Santa Claus Parade, the Valleyview Community Block Party and the Celebration of the Arts, to name a few, helped people connect with community throughout the year.

It is important to thank the many volunteers who contribute to the success of these events, as well as others who volunteer their time to support the city’s initiatives.

Speaking of volunteers, 2024 was thankfully a fairly light year for the city in terms of emergency social services. ESS volunteers spend countless hours preparing and training for the worst-case scenarios and are on standby to assist whenever needed.

Significant development and growth was realized in 2024 and we on council are poised to carry that momentum forward. We are looking forward to continuing our work with the North Shore Business Improvement Association on North Shore redevelopment, as well as the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association and the newly formed East Kamloops Business Improvement Association. These associations are critical to ensuring the voice of businesses in our city has a place at the table.

One of the significant advances on the Build Kamloops Plan was the successful alternate approval process that allowed the city to move forward with the borrowing by-law for a performing arts centre and an arena multiplex.

That has been challenged in court by a small group of residents, adding time and cost to the city. We are hopeful for a speedy resolution in January. Both the facilities are long overdue and badly needed to improve lifestyle and opportunities for all of residents and the business community.

As we embark upon 2025, city council will continue to work on the budget in every effort to ensure your tax dollars, our primary source of funding, are allocated and used to the best benefit of our residents and businesses.

We will continue to work on advocacy with both the provincial and federal governments to garner the most support possible on issues of public safety, healthcare, housing and infrastructure. The impact to the city on downloading responsibilities is a strain on our budget and call for significant pushback.

I am hopeful, but not optimistic, the discourse at the council horseshoe can turn a corner. It is important to restore order to respectful and meaningful governance.

Time is a valuable commodity and we need to focus on productivity. We have the provincial government tracking our progress on the recommendations coming out of the Braun Report and the onus is on council to roll up its collective sleeves and continue the work to maintain and build Kamloops for the benefit of everyone.

Margot Middleton is a Kamloops city councillor and was deputy mayor for December.