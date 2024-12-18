Kamloops-Thompson students celebrate the holiday season with winter concerts

Photo: Contributed Heather Grieve, chairwoman of the Kamloops Board of Education.

As we approach the end of 2024 and look forward to the new year, there are many exciting events and celebrations in the Kamloops-Thompson School District that illuminate the district's 2022-2027 Strategic Plan core value of connections and relationships.

This time of year is filled with many school concerts and winter celebrations that showcase talented students throughout the district. The board of education is invested in supporting the fine arts, including music, drama, art and digital arts, that inspire many students to discover their passions.

Every year at the December board meeting, we are treated to a holiday performance from the Kamloops Thompson Honour Choir. The choir is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It’s lasting impact was made clear by seeing enthusiasm and confidence radiate from the student singers and hearing their stories of friendship and community.

As board members, this is one of our favorite nights of the year because we get to celebrate the holiday season with a group of talented and passionate students and the equally committed and dedicated staff who lead them.

At its regular public meeting on Dec. 9, the board was delighted to once again experience a performance from Grade 3 to 8 students, who are part of the Kamloops Thompson Honour Choir. They performed three songs, including Turn, Stretchy Pants, and A Christmas Medley (a mashup of familiar holiday songs, including Deck the Halls, Jungle Bells, Ding Dong Merrily on High, and more).

Family and friends of the choir members packed the public gallery to watch the performance, reminding us how music can bring everyone together in community. On behalf of the board, I want to thank Alanna Mounsey (the district’s fine arts coordinator), Jennica Alpaugh (Honour Choir conductor), Lori Froese (choir accompanist), Taqueesha Lightfoot (choir manager), Mike Woods (drummer) and Sam Suppanz (assistant choir director) for their work to support the Kamloops Thompson Honour Choir and create a space for these students to build positive connections and experiences.

Following the performance, students shared their favourite parts of being in the choir, expressing their love of singing and performing, and their connection with each other.

One student said she wanted to join the choir since seeing it perform in Grade 2.

“I really enjoy singing and performing, it's just one of those things that make my day,” said another.

Several students talked about making friends and the choir being a positive community.

“Choir is a really good community because everyone who is here wants to be here. Ccoming to choir is really fun because you get to see your friends and sing with them,” one student said.

Another described the Honour Choir as “a big family of singing kids.”

The words about what makes the Kamloops Thompson Honour Choir special were as powerful as the songs.

The choir hosted its annual Christmas concert, this year titled A Place to Belong, for the community on Dec. 15 at the TRU Clocktower Theatre.

As trustees, we are fortunate to also attend winter concerts at schools across the district in the weeks before winter break. Staff have shared how students have been busy writing scripts, learning lines creating stage props, practicing dances, singing their hearts out and having fun, all in preparation for their school concerts.

These annual performances from the Kamloops-Thompson Honour Choir and students across the District are memorable and special events for students, staff, families and trustees. The student performances are a wonderful way to celebrate and begin the holiday season.

As we look ahead to the holiday break and next year, I want to wish you all a joyous holiday season and a very happy new year from all of us on the Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education.

Heather Grieve is the chairwoman of the Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education.