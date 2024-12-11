Philanthropy has the potential to change more than just student lives

Photo: Contributed TRU president and vice-chancellor Brett Fairbairn.

There is no more fitting time of year to celebrate the incredible generosity of Kamloops and its residents than the holiday season.

There is much to celebrate, looking back at the incredible way our city has supported TRU and our students through this past year.

Every year TRU publishes a report on philanthropy, which tells some of the stories of those who gave to TRU and of those who benefited from that giving. These reports are a great way to learn about and understand the impact of donors, how they help TRU and, more importantly, how they help students achieve life-changing outcomes.

Overall, TRU raised approximately $4.3 million and saw an additional $1.5 million in pledges for future donations last year. Individuals donated $1.2 million, alumni contributed $185,000, corporations provided $1.8 million, and foundations gave $1 million.

To help raise money, TRU held several events, such as the TRU Foundation Gala (both in Kamloops and Williams Lake), a Wolfpack Evening of Champions, a Day of Giving and an employee-focused campaign. Those events raised almost $600,000.

The TRU Foundation provided disbursements of $4.6 million last year, of which $2.4 million was given directly to students. For many students, such awards came when they needed them the most, allowing them to continue their studies when they feared they might be unable to do so.

Some might believe financial awards are only about helping students in need, and those disbursements are charity. However, that kind of thinking misses one of the key aspects of what philanthropy really is. In summary, charity provides immediate short-term relief, while philanthropy focuses on creating enduring change. Both are vital, but they operate on different timelines and address issues in complementary ways.

For example, one of the stories in this year’s report highlights the academic journey of Jayse Heer-Matonovich. Now in her second year of a Bachelor of Arts degree at TRU, Jayse has been a trailblazer promoting equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Her passion for human rights was ignited when, as a Grade 7 student, she challenged her school board to allow her to try out for the boys’ basketball team. That experience sparked a commitment to advocacy and research that continues today.

As a high school student, Jayse conducted an innovative cultural mapping project that identified positive and negative experiences of EDI within her school. Her findings led to changes in school spaces and were shared with multiple universities and her school district.

Now at TRU, she balances her commitment to research with her athletics, even earning recognition for having one of the top 10 grade-point averages in the Faculty of Arts.

Thanks to donors, Jayse received several scholarships and awards, including the TRU Ambassador’s Entrance Scholarship and the Kamloops Sports Legacy Award. Those scholarships and awards allow her to focus on her studies, research and athletic pursuits. Her experience shows how philanthropy supports students by empowering those with the potential to create meaningful societal change.

Jayse is now setting her sights on law school and post-graduate studies, equipped by the opportunities provided through donors. Her story is a powerful example of how contributions help students turn ambitions into realities that are meaningful to us all.

Another story shows how philanthropy can transform profound loss into a lasting legacy.

Owyn McInnis, a TRU WolfPack athlete, tragically lost his life in a multi-vehicle crash Nov. 29, 2023, just days after sharing a final embrace with his mother, Erin Walter, during her visit to Kamloops. Two of his teammates were also critically injured in the accident.

Grieving the loss of her only son, Walter immediately decided to honour his memory by establishing the Owyn McInnis Memorial Men’s Volleyball Athletic Award, with the goal of raising $150,000 to support other student athletes. Within days, donations began pouring in from across Canada. Today, donors have contributed more than $130,000.

Owyn’s endowment will help athletes cover costs like groceries, books and travel, ensuring they can pursue their dreams just as he did. His legacy is further celebrated through volleyball tournaments established in his honour, keeping his memory alive and inspiring future players.

This story is a touching reminder of the power of philanthropy to create lasting impact, even in the face of unimaginable loss. Ongoing donations to the endowment will ensure Owyn’s memory lives on through opportunities for others.

These are just a couple of stories. There are more in the report, including examples of community leaders who stepped up in extraordinary ways to provide support for specific TRU programs and initiatives. This kind of focused giving is the heart of philanthropy. It addresses long-term societal needs.

There are so many ways donors have improved TRU and students' lives. When reading the report, it's apparent every dollar given to TRU has the potential to change lives. Every gift, no matter the size, has the power to transform not only individual futures but the future of entire communities.

Brett Fairbairn is president and vice-chancellor at Thompson Rivers University. He can be reached by email at [email protected].