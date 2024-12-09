Remember seniors during the upcoming busy holiday season

Photo: Contributed

It’s that time of year again when the busyness of the holiday season starts to ramp up.

Soon, many of us will have packed schedules filled with shopping, baking, visiting friends and family and other festive activities.

Unfortunately, not everyone lives close to their loved ones, making visits difficult. For some elderly family members and friends, health issues can prevent them from participating in holiday celebrations, leaving them more at risk of isolation and depression. That’s why providing holiday support for seniors is so important.

While we all have good intentions to connect with older family members, friends and neighbors, the holidays can quickly slip away as we get caught up in the season’s flurry. Yet, small efforts can make a world of difference.

Why holiday support for seniors matters

In Canada, older adults are facing rising rates of social isolation and loneliness. Almost 25% of people aged 65 and older reported they wished to participate in more social activities, 19% felt a lack of companionship and 30% were determined to be at risk of social isolation (Angus Reid, 2019; National Seniors Council, 2014 and 2017).

Social isolation and loneliness can significantly impact physical and mental well-being. Research shows that the health risks of loneliness are comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Seniors also face increased risks for stroke, heart disease, anxiety, depression and dementia (U.S. Surgeon General advisory, 2023).

Thankfully, even small increases in social connection can bring noticeable improvements to seniors’ physical and mental health. Offering holiday support for seniors can help ease these challenges, especially during a time when feelings of loneliness may intensify.

The challenges seniors face during the holidays

While aging brings wisdom and experience, it also brings inevitable loss. Loved ones and friends may fall ill or pass away. Decreases in energy and mobility can lead to feelings of lost independence. Changing neighbourhoods can leave seniors feeling disconnected from their communities.

These challenges make it all the more important to prioritize support for seniors in our families and neighbourhoods during the holidays. Simple gestures can bring joy and help combat isolation during this festive season.

Tips for offering holiday support for seniors

Here are some easy and thoughtful ways to help elderly family members and neighbours feel more connected this holiday season:

• Send a greeting card—A simple card shows them you’re thinking of them.

• Plan a call or virtual visit—If you can’t visit in person, schedule a phone or video call to catch up.

• Offer a ride—If they feel uneasy driving, volunteer to drive them to a holiday gathering or outing.

• Share holiday treats or help with chores—Bring by baked goods, shovel snow, or bake together for a meaningful visit.

• Help with decorating—Safely add festive touches to their home. Spread the decorating out over a few visits to keep the excitement going.

• Spend quality time—Visits don’t have to be long. Share old family photos or watch a favorite holiday movie together.

Remembering those who made our holidays special

The holidays are a time for giving back, and our elderly loved ones deserve our attention and care. They’ve created so many cherished memories for us over the years, this is our chance to return the favour.

By prioritizing supporting seniors for the holidays, we ensure they remain connected and valued during this festive season. One day, we’ll hope our younger family members and neighbours do the same for us.

Jeff Goreski has a background in gerontology and health promotion. He is the Chief Customer & product dvocate with Gravitii Technologies Inc., a B.C. company that has developed a platform to connect the public with compassionate, professional home care providers.