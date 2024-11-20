Kamloops area students learn firsthand about careers they are interested in

Photo: Contributed Kamloops-Thompson School District Trustee Kathleen Karpuk.

Across the Kamloops-Thompson School District, Grade 9 students were able to step outside their classrooms and immerse themselves in workplaces where they were able to experience a career first-hand.

Take Our Kids to Work day is part of National Career Development Month, during which students of all ages look at what competencies and resources they may need to navigate career choices.

The day is a national program where students, accompanied by a parent, guardian, family acquaintance or volunteer are able to spend a full day at a workplace. More than 250,000 students and 75,000 organizations take part across Canada. Students are able to spend a day in the life of a potential career opportunity and experience what a typical work day may look like.

Within the Kamloops-Thompson School District, students were exposed to multiple different careers, through the generous support of many employers. Students were able to experience jobs in mining, health care, administration, trades, information technology and even fire-fighting, just to name a few.

Some employers, such as the City of Kamloops, organized mini-job fairs to showcase the different career paths open within their organization. Those job fairs allow students to directly connect with employees in a variety of different careers. Students are able to ask questions about jobs, what qualifications they might need and potential pathways to employment. They also allow employers to showcase careers that students may not have previously considered.

Take Our Kids to Work Day enables students to understand what job activities they like or dislike, what skills and qualifications they would need for different careers and can jumpstart their course planning through high school and into post-secondary training, such as trades apprenticeships, diploma and certificate programs and university.

Additional career exploration opportunities that students are able to take part in throughout the year include career exploration days (Train-in-Trades, information technology, mining, firefighting), specialized academies (digital arts, health sciences), and immersive events, such as the RCMP Youth Academy, Heavy Metal Rocks, McQueen Lake Environmental and Forestry Camp and the B.C. Wildfire Junior Fire Crew.

Heavy Metal Rocks gives students the opportunity to operate heavy equipment with an expert operator in the cab with them. The BC Wildfire Junior Fire Crew acts as a mini boot camp, where students receive hands-on training that provides introductory skills for becoming a wildfire fighter.

Many of those events enable students to make direct contacts with industry representatives, demonstrate their skills and aptitudes and often result in job offers and scholarships. Those types of events wouldn’t be possible without generous support from industry and employers through in-kind gifts of staff time, supplies and lending equipment.

In partnership with Thompson Rivers University and the SkilledTradesBC, the Kamloops-Thompson School District also offers pathways into trades apprenticeships through trades “samplers” in the construction, industry and mechanics.

At NorKam Secondary School, students interested in starting their journey to be a Red Seal hairstylist can take part in the one-year hairstyling program.

Youth-Work-In-Trades programs allow students to get apprenticeship hours for the work they complete during the year, giving them a step up to completing their apprenticeship and becoming a Red Seal journeyman.

Students interested in careers as early childhood educators, education assistants and health care assistants can take courses that give credits for both high school completion and university certificates through the Transitions program.

Other areas where students can earn dual credits include business, agriculture and police and justice studies.

In the 2022-2027 District Strategic Plan, the goal of the career development priority is for every learner to graduate, know who they are and have plans for who they aim to become through their career pathway.

Career Development Month, Take Our Kids to Work Day and the various trades and transitions programs and initiatives offered throughout the year ensure students have the opportunity to explore their interests and work toward their career, continuing education, and life goals.

For more information about career planning and programs at Kamloops-Thompson School District visit our website at tnt.sd73.bc.ca.

Kathleen Karpuk is a trustee on the Kamloops-Thompson School District board of education.