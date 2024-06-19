District powwow helps Kamloops-Thompson students connect with Indigenous culture

Photo: Contributed Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education Trustee Diane Jules

Weyt-kp

I am a member of the Adams Lake Indian Band (ALIB) and the daughter of a survivor of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. I am a Secwépemc First Nation mother, sister, daughter, and auntie. I am also a councillor of ALIB of the Secwépemc Nation and a member of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council, consisting of nine Secwépemc Bands.

I am a dedicated trustee, elected in the Thompson-Nicola electoral areas L and P, the Village of Chase and the Municipality of Sun Peaks, and I am passionate about my role as the chair of the Aboriginal Education Council for the Kamloops-Thompson School District.

As a school district trustee, I represent the interests of all students, parents and staff in the district and advocate for the board’s priorities in the 2022-2027 District Strategic Plan.

One of our goals is to create a learning environment where every learner feels safe to thrive both personally and culturally. We are committed to truth and reconciliation through district participation in important ceremonies and days of celebration.

On June 13, I was honoured to join Grade 5 students from 26 schools across the district at the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Powwow Arbour for the annual District Powwow.

Guided by the First Peoples Principles of Learning, the day was spent learning about the powwow history and culture, while watching and participating in songs, dance, storytelling, and games.

The day started with the “Grand Procession,” led by district principal Mike Bowden, carrying the eagle staff gifted to the district by Randy and Amanda Big Sorrel Horse. Joining the procession were RCMP representatives, district senior staff, dignitaries and special guests, followed by nearly 1,000 students.

Knowledge keeper Jackie Jules shared a welcome and prayer to begin the powwow. The Sage Hill drummers sang and drummed the Flag Song and Victory Song, filling the arbour with the powerful music of the drumming, and showcasing an important aspect of Indigenous history.

Hand drummers then led the Welcome Song to welcome all guests to a special day of learning. Students, many who have learned the Welcome Song in their classes, were encouraged to join in the singing.

Bowden shared opening remarks to welcome elders, guests, students and teachers, and set the intentions for the day.

“For those of you who this is the first time, a powwow is a special event where we celebrate Indigenous culture through dance, music, art, and storytelling,” he said. “Throughout the day, you will witness a variety of traditional dances, each with its own unique history and significance. The drumming and singing you hear are not just music; they are the heartbeat of the people, carrying the rhythms and songs passed down through generations.

“As you watch the dancers in their regalia, understand that each piece they wear has meaning, often handmade and representing their family's history, achievements, and spiritual beliefs.

“The powwow arena, or circle, symbolizes the cycle of life, with no beginning and no end. This powwow is not just a celebration of the past but a beacon of hope for the future, highlighting the strength, resilience, and spirit of Indigenous people. This is an opportunity to educate, share, and learn the culture with all who attend, fostering understanding and respect.”

RCMP Sgt. Troy Durand shared gratitude for being part of the day, noting, like many of the students, it was his first powwow experience.

District superintend of schools Rhonda Nixon shared a message of hope for the future, while acknowledging tragic parts of our past and the importance of gathering and learning together:

“As we experience the rich traditions in this district powwow today, we acknowledge that we are located beside the “Le Estcwicwéy?, the missing children, who never made it home from the Kamloops Indian Residential School.” She said.

“While this tragic loss is palpable in the stories shared by those who experienced it, and who continue to experience the unspeakable pain that continues, (it) makes it vital that we work together towards more hopeful futures for Indigenous children and youth. We work towards a more hopeful future by gathering as we are today to experience the joys of celebration through traditional ceremony. By gathering, celebrating, and learning together, we have committed to more hopeful futures for our youth.”

As chair of the Aboriginal Education Council and a trustee, I was excited to share the importance of powwow with students and guests. As students witnessed the singing, dancing and beautiful regalia worn by the dancers, they were privileged to learn from those individuals about their families’ traditions and histories.

Following remarks from digitaries and staff, the master of ceremonies Gord Cuthbert and arena directors, Everett White and Randy Big Sorrel Horse, organized several songs and dances to be shared. Cuthbert guided students through the history, origins and significance of different powwow dances. While students learned about the dances, they also experienced each dance with performances from men’s and women’s traditional dancers, “grass dancers,” “jingle dancers,” and “fancy dancers.” Students were also invited to dance in their classes to experience first hand what they were learning.

The District Powwow is made possible thanks to the dedicated support of district staff, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc chief and councillors, and many volunteers, including seven student volunteers from the Aboriginal Student Leadership Council and Twin Rivers Education Centre, as well as volunteers from Qwelmínte Secwépemc.

Throughout the day, I felt privileged to be with students and the community to experience and take part in the ceremony of drumming, singing, and dancing, and the joy of being together in a spiritual place.

While it was a day of fun and celebration, it was also a day of rich learning together in one of the most beautiful, nationally known powwow arbours.

The knowledge shared by elders, knowledge keepers, arena directors and community members will be unforgettable lessons each student will carry with them into the future.

Diane Jules is a Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education trustee.