Convocation is a community celebration with students at centre stage

Photo: Contributed TRU president and vice-chancellor Brett Fairbairn.

Of all the rituals we celebrate, few are enjoyed as much as convocation ceremonies.

We all see them as celebrations of achievement. They are meaningful for more than just the students crossing the stage. The excitement of proud parents, family and friends in the always-full audience gallery shows how many people value the events.

Last week, TRU held convocation ceremonies at both our Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses. In total, we awarded 2,757 credentials as follows:

• Williams Lake campus—60 graduates (41 in the School of Trades and Technology, 13 in the Faculty of Education and Social Work, four in the School of Nursing and two in the Faculty of Science).

• Kamloops campus—2,279 graduates (759 in the Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics, 386 in the Faculty of Education and Social Work, 386 from the Faculty of Science,195 in the Faculty of Arts, 147 from the School of Trades and Technology, 143 from the School of Nursing, 121 from the Faculty of Law, 117 from the Faculty of Adventure, Culinary Arts and Tourism, and 25 from the Faculty of Student Development)

• Open Learning—418 graduates

• Indigenous graduates (all campuses)— Of the above, 198 credentials were awarded to students who have self-declared Indigenous ancestry (38 in the Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics, 34 in the School of Trades and Technology, 34 in the Faculty of Arts, 33 in the Faculty of Education and Social Work, 26 in the School of Nursing, 25 in the Faculty of Science, three in the Faculty of Law, two in the Faculty of Student Development, and three in the Faculty of Adventure, Culinary Arts and Tourism.)

These are impressive numbers across a wide range of endeavours.

Convocation is the highlight of a university's year, marking our celebration season. During convocation, we honour the achievements of our students and recognize leaders in the broader community through the granting of honorary degrees. It brings together the entire university to celebrate student success and acknowledges contributions made by others beyond our campus.

The granting of honorary degrees is an important tradition that recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to society through their work, leadership or service. This practice celebrates the recipients' accomplishments and inspires our graduates by showcasing diverse paths to success and excellence. These honorary degrees symbolize our commitment to fostering a societal culture of excellence, learning, and responsibility.

Convocation isn't just about looking back at what students have accomplished. It's also about sending skilled new graduates into our communities with all the energy and ideas they bring. Some are graduating with specific job-ready skills in trades and professions. Many have gained work experience through job placements and employment during their studies. Many more have developed skills in active listening, clear communication, analysis and teamwork, which are all increasingly in demand by today’s employers.

Graduates bring hope for our future, whether they contribute to business, healthcare, social services, education, law, arts and culture or any other sectors. In a time when our economy and society urgently require skilled individuals, enthusiastic and ambitious new graduates entering the workforce give a real boost to our communities.

This spring's TRU graduates will join our alumni already working in B.C., who this year will contribute more than $1.7 billion to the provincial GDP (according to an economic impact study commissioned by TRU) as well as in many other ways that can't be measured by the market. Convocation is a significant socio-economic shot in the arm for our region and our province.

At this time of the year, it's also worth recognizing everyone who contributes to student success. While faculty and instructors teach the courses, support staff, laboratory assistants, counsellors, advisors, librarians, university maintenance staff, IT specialists and many others have all played a part. All who work at TRU contribute in some way to student success.

The government and taxpayers of B.C. also deserve recognition, as they make all this possible. The provincial operating grant pays a substantial part of the university's budget. In addition, student grants and loans are essential to helping many students get through with relatively little debt.

Lastly, we must show gratitude to family and friends who have supported our new graduates in countless ways. These connections are the most important our students have.

However, it is the students who deserve the most accolades. They have done the work to realize their dreams. I am inspired by our students and energized by the drive, ambition, and hope they bring.

To all those who have just crossed the stage at TRU, I offer my congratulations and best hopes and wishes for your future.

There is one last thing I want to share.

TRU and the B.C. Wildfire Service recently collaborated to produce a video promoting the value of TRU Wildfire. The video premiered at the Canadian Council of Forest Ministers Conference in Cranbrook and highlights the nature of this groundbreaking partnership. See the video here: TRU x BCWS (youtube.com).

Brett Fairbairn is president and vice-chancellor at Thompson Rivers University. He can be reached at [email protected].