From flare-ups to clear-ups, pharmacists can help to treat your skin

Photo: Pixabay

Picture this, you've circled the date for a big event this springmaybe it's a wedding, a beach vacation or a family picnic. But just as you're gearing up to look your best, your skin decides to flare-up.

Whether it’s eczema, hives or acne, skin conditions are notorious for bad timing. Taking care of our skin is not just a matter of beauty—it’s essential to our health. From protecting us from dehydration, bacterial infections, pollution and more, our skin serves a vital role in our overall health and wellness.

Now, with the expanded scope of practice for pharmacists, Kelowna residents can pop into their local pharmacy care clinic or regular pharmacy and have minor skin conditions assessed and prescribed for—all without missing a second of their big events by waiting in line at the walk-in medical clinics.

Let’s dive into how pharmacists can help you clear up common skin conditions and bring back a healthy glow.

Exit eczema

Experiencing red, itchy, bumpy, and swollen skin? You may have eczema. As the weather warms up, we all start to shed the layers but the move from dry winter air can temporarily wreak havoc with skin’s moisture balance. That’s one of the reasons eczema is particularly common this time of year. The good news is, it is a very common skin condition that can now be assessed and prescribed for by pharmacists in British Columbia.

Whether you are facing a flare-up from sun exposure after a long winter or humidity in the air from Spring showers is causing you grief, we can help provide recommendations and prescriptions, where applicable, to soothe your skin.

Seeking treatment for eczema is important, especially to help prevent infections and skin thickening, which can lead to constant itching, so speak to your pharmacist about what treatment works best for you.

Shingles raining on your parade?

Every year, about 130,000 Canadians are diagnosed with shingles, and who better to turn to than your local pharmacist for quick and effective solutions? Pharmacists in British Columbia can support more than ever, thanks to the expanded scope of practice for shingles treatment. From over-the-counter skincare recommendations to antiviral medications and vaccination, we can help soothe that blistering skin.

Pharmacists can also provide tips on how to keep things comfortable during recovery and minimize the risk of complications.

Cold, hard truth about cold sores

After a long winter, the first thing everyone wants to do is head outdoors, but did you know sun exposure can trigger the virus that causes cold sores?

Approximately one in five Canadians are affected by cold sores annually, but for those affected, quick relief is as easy because pharmacists in British Columbia are armed with the ability to assess and prescribe for cold sores.

From antiviral creams and pills to soothing lip balms, your pharmacist can help kick that cold sore to the curb. And if you need advice on how to conceal that blister, we have that covered too! All you have to do is book an appointment online for a one-on-one consultation, or just walk-in.

Nathan Klaassen is a pharmacist and owner of a Shoppers Drug Mart in Kelowna.