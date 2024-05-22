Kamloops councillor says despite issues with mayor, council is getting things done

Photo: KTW file Kamloops city Coun Kelly Hall

Introducing a new monthly column from Kamloops city council, helping readers understand the issues council is working on. The column, to be written by a revolving roster of council members, will appear on the third Tuesday of the month.

Municipal councils are empowered to address the existing and future needs of a community by making collective decisions that are recorded in bylaws and resolutions.

City of Kamloops municipal advisor Henry Braun’s report highlighted not only opportunities, it also identified an engaged, hard-working city council. Lost in the weekly drama reported regularly by news outlets in Kamloops and throughout B.C., is the work that is getting done.

A common question asked of council is “what city work is getting done?” I want to highlight the work being done by the current Kamloops city council.

Our strategic plan identifies the pillars and pathways on which our council is moving. Our select committees parallel the pillars within our 2023-2026 Strategic Plan. Here is a glimpse of some of the important work being done by council. The residents of Kamloops need to know work is getting done—daily, weekly and monthly.

Economic Health Select Committee

• Implement an electronic application program for building permits

• Implement an electronic application for business licenses

• Work with Kamloops Airport Authority Society and Kamloops Airport on developing airport lands

• Establish the Kamloops Land Trust Foundation

• Complete a review and update of the Development Cost Charges (DCC) bylaw

• Complete a Thompson River crossing study to identify future road network needs in order to support community transportation

• Finalize and open an employee daycare with a private operator

Governance and Service Excellence Select Committee

• Conduct a gap analysis to determine which city assets do not have asset management plans

• Evaluate the current online engagement platform against new and best practices

• Include members of the public on working groups for the Build Kamloops project

• Review the operating structure of the Community Services Officer (CSO) program and identify gaps

• Implement city council town halls

Liveability and Sustainability Select Committee

• Undertake ongoing review of Recreation Master Plan to include sports and facilities not in the Build Kamloops project

• Implement bus shelter program to increase bus shelter coverage throughout the city

• Advocate to BC Transit for increased services and routes

• Update Active Transportation Master Plan and seek funding for support implementation

Safety and Security Select Committee

• Increase RCMP numbers

• Increase CSO joint patrols and community outreach to 24/7 operation

• Increase public communication of Safe and Secure Kamloops Meetings and indicatives

• Advocate to the province for peace officer status, community courts revision to open drug bylaw

• Increase complex care beds within the community

• Work with BC Housing and IH to improve access to treatment facilities and supportive recovery housing for unhoused individuals struggling with substance use disorder

Advocacy

• Continue to press provincial and federal governments for funding community needs

• Send letters to ministers advocating for housing funds both provincially and federally to assist Kamloops in building the infrastructure needed to hit provincially-mandated housing numbers

This work, along with so much more, is being done by your elected council working with staff, provincial and federal leaders, positioning Kamloops for economic growth.

While it is true we have a “dysfunctional” mayor—as reported in the Braun municipal report—who likes to climb around the river banks and tell you about it, please know our city also has a council that provides the needed leadership, allowing for the stewarding important community issues, positioning the city for growth, vitality and resilience.

We will continue to work hard to accomplish so much more of our strategic plan. This council is dynamic and bold with all the decisions we make.

Kelly Hall is a Kamloops city councillor.