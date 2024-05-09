Says he warned about mayor

Re: Mayor blamed for chaos (Castanet, May 8)

I just want to go on record that I said as much about Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson’s dysfunction (as provincially appointed municipal advisor Henry Braun in his report) in letters to the editor published on Castanet on Dec. 9, 2022, and June 15, 2023, and it didn't cost anyone a penny.

Then again, as someone with a master's degree in corporate governance, I am the one with, as Hamer-Jackson refers to it, the “credentials" to be able to speak on the matter with a great deal of authority. I suspect that is why Hamer-Jackson didn't dare sue me for defamation at the time of publication of my letters, or since.

Hamer-Jackson has been accused of bullying due to his conduct, but he is someone without any real power, authority or credibility.

Now that the provincial advisor has given council a firm grasp of the obvious, hopefully it can find a way to mitigate Hamer-Jackson's dysfunctional behaviour and get down to the business of running the City of Kamloops.

The people grow weary of this entire circus and expect leadership and results.

Andrew Schaer, Kamloops