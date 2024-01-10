Top 50 designation for TRU highlights accomplishments and need for research

Photo: Contributed TRU president and vice-chancellor Brett Fairbairn.

Just before Christmas, Thompson Rivers University learned of a special gift. For the first time, TRU was named to Canada's list of Top 50 research universities.

Seeing the honour described as a “gift” might lead some to think TRU received something for free, which, in this instance, is simply not the case. Making the 2023 list of the top 50 research universities reflects hard work and determination on the part of many people at the university and many partners in the wider community.

The “gift” refers to what making the list means—and what it will offer—to so many, including our local community and society. Being in the top 50 will allow our research faculty and students to continue developing their important work, ultimately for everyone’s benefit.

The tangible impact of TRU's research is evident in diverse projects such as Laura Doan's work to support early-childhood educators through peer mentoring, Lauchlan Fraser's research to reclaim ecosystems, Heather Price's scholarship for better outcomes for children in the justice system, Courtney Mason's research for sustainable rural livelihoods and communities and Mike Flannigan's analysis to predict wildfires and reduce their impact. I could name many others.

Their projects illustrate TRU's commitment to addressing real-world issues through innovative research. Their work stands to improve the lives or conditions of many people. It is at the heart of what university research is all about.

In the broader socio-economic context, TRU's growing research output significantly contributes to local and national society and economies. Research universities drive knowledge and innovation, and TRU is poised to play a crucial role in making and keeping the Interior an attractive place to live.

And TRU’s rise in rankings draws attention to Kamloops and to the Interior. Our presence in the top 50 will increase recognition for the university’s faculty and assist them to form or join research teams and obtain grants in the future. In a research-driven academic world, external funding is vital for growth and brings with it opportunities to employ students and research assistants. Student researchers are major beneficiaries when faculty win larger grants.

All of that is enough in and of itself. However, there are a few other aspects to this that I want to mention, especially about what this distinction means to the continually evolving narrative of research at newer Canadian research universities, which have been traditionally overshadowed by older institutions.

TRU’s breakthrough into the top 50 is underscored by a notable 29.9% increase in research income for 2023, totalling $8.5 million. When measuring “research intensity,” TRU ranked 14th per faculty member and 17th per graduate student in its tier. This suggests we are developing a robust research environment with significant pockets of strength, fostering a culture of intellectual curiosity and innovation.

And perhaps most interesting of all — the university’s rise in the ranks came in a year when there were fewer research dollars to go around. While the government of Canada made significant investments in post-secondary research in 2023, including a $1.4 billion allocation in strategic research and over $960 million supporting researchers and projects across Canada, their investment was smaller than in previous years.

“Research income plummets,” declared Research Infosource in its analysis of 2023. According to the data, Canada’s top 50 research universities saw a 2.6 per cent drop in research income, only the second decrease in more than 20 years. Average research income per faculty member fell by 3.8 per cent, and per graduate student by 7.6 per cent. The main reason was a 9.3 per cent reduction in federal government funding.

In October 2023, the Coalition for Canadian Research called for increased research funding, highlighting a gap between current support levels and Canada’s needs. This advocacy underlines the need for sustained investment to keep Canada competitive globally. Canada's faltering research and development spending, lagging behind the OECD average, accentuates the risk of a “brain drain.” Canada needs a vibrant research ecosystem, not one where growing universities like TRU compete for a shrinking research pie.

The dual narrative here is straightforward, while universities such as TRU are working harder than ever to ensure research has an impact and serves a greater good, we can’t do it alone. There is a continuous need for enhanced federal funding strategies to maintain Canada's leadership in global research and innovation.

TRU's recognition as a top 50 research university marks a pivotal moment. It not only celebrates the accomplishments of the university’s faculty — as well as the potential present in Canada’s newer research universities — but also highlights the ongoing and necessary conversation about research funding in Canada.

This achievement puts TRU on the national research stage, serving our community and beyond while underscoring the need for ongoing, substantial investment in Canada's research sector to maintain its global standing.

Brett Fairbairn is the president and vice-chancellor at Thompson Rivers University. He can be reached by email at president @tru.ca.