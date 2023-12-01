Central Okanagan Food Bank seeks support this holiday season

Photo: Contributed The Central Okanagan Food Bank building in Kelowna.

As we head into the holiday season, many end-of-year festivities will take place. .

It’s no surprise that after a year of tremendous economic uncertainty, a record number of our community members are turning to food banks to meet their needs. In fact, in British Columbia alone, food bank use has increased 51.7% since 2019.

While this is a joyful time of the year, many families are trying to stretch their dollar further. With the demand reaching an all-time high, the need for food banks to be well-stocked has never been more urgent. This is especially true during the holiday season, as more and more families are faced with tough choices, like putting food on the table or celebrating festivities with their loved ones.

That’s why your contribution to Central Okanagan Food Bank will make a significant difference.

To help address the need, members of the community can always stop by the food bank to make a donation. We’re also appreciative of Peter’s Your Independent Grocer in Kelowna, which is once again running its Holiday Food Drive to help us meet seasonal demand.

The food drive will run Nov. 30 to Dec. 24 at Peter’s Your Independent Grocer in the Capri Centre in Kelowna.

You can help by making food or cash donation in the store. Cash donations will help to keep everything running and keep shelves stocked at the for bak when supplies dwindle.

Some of the food items the food bank is always happy to receive include grains: such as cereals, rice, pasta, oats and granola bars, proteins, such as canned fish, beans, and peanut butter and also canned fruits and vegetables. Pantry staples is demanding include chunky soup, pasta and canned brown beans. Baby items, such as ready-to-feed formula, baby wipes, baby food, diapers re also regularly needed.

Next time you are grocery shopping, consider sharing the gift of food. Grab a few extra items and drop them in the donation bins near the store's entrance. You can also give money at the checkout of your local Independent Grocer.

Your small act of kindness can make a big difference for those in need.

Trina Speiser is with the Central Okanagan Food Bank.