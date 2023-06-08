New process to welcome skilled newcomers with work experience to Canada

Photo: Pixabay

In response to Canada’s changing economic and labour market needs, on May 31 Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced the first-ever, category-based selection for Express Entry.

Express Entry is Canada’s flagship application management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program.

What does this mean?

Category-based selection will allow Canada to issue invitations to apply to prospective permanent residents with specific skills, training or language ability. Further details on the timing of invitations for individual categories, and how to apply, will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year, category-based selection invitations will focus on candidates who have:

• A strong French language proficiency

• Work experience in health care

• Work experience in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professions

• Work experience in trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and contractors

• Work experience in transport

• Work experience in agriculture and agri-food.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada is placing a special focus on Francophone immigration and the Government of Canada is ensuring French communities can continue to live their life in Canada in the official language of their choice.

The goal

Category-based selection will make Express Entry more responsive to Canada’s changing economic and labour market needs, while building on the high human capital approach that has been a hallmark of Canada’s successful economic immigration system.

These priorities maintain the focus on bringing in skilled workers with the potential to integrate and contribute to Canada’s future.

To further discuss any questions related to this new category-based selection, or to see if you qualify for Express Entry for the above noted categories, contact a Canadian immigration lawyer.

Jasmine Somal is Canadian Immigration Lawyer at Ocana Law, She can be contacted at [email protected]