Busy year at Peachland Art Galley

Photo: Contributed Participanting artists whose work was shown in the recent Peachland Art Galley exhibition Sky, Land and See, which ran at the gallery earlier this month.

More than 7,500 visitors attended the Peachland Art Gallery in 2022, a 7% increase in visitors from the previous year.

Our volunteers covered over 2,000 hours in the gallery and in accordance with B.C. Gaming’s grant-in-kind wage that represents close to $50,000 in wages.

We held ten exhibitions throughout the year.

Our year started with Artists of the Okanagan. The popular exhibition featured more than 50 local artists displaying 98 works representing a variety of mediums. Our eighth annual Captured Images, the largest and longest running fine art photography exhibitions in the valley featured more than 60 works represented by 27 fine art photographers from throughout the valley, including four local photographers.

The 1,110 visitors represented a 30% increase from the year before. The popularity of the event within the photography world is evident by the increase of award-winning photographers we attract each year.

Close to 1,000 visitors came out to view the ever-popular Oasis, a western Canadian juried exhibition put on by the Central Okanagan chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists. This was our seventh year as a host, and it continues to attract a number of federated artists, not only for the exposure but to vie for the $4,000 award money. We had a fabulous opening with 150 invited guests including local and federal dignitaries attending.

In August, we showcased Artists in Studio, which had local artists working on, and displaying, their art in the gallery. Close to 1,200 visitors attended.

Fall was the perfect time to display Threads of Hope, a Fibre Art Network (FAN) travelling exhibition exploring hope, longing and desire for the future of the world. FAN is a co-operative of Western Canadian artists committed to promoting fibre as an art form. Many members have been recognized both nationally and internationally for their work.

FAN was inaugurated in 1998. Since then it has created 30 exhibitions, exhibited at 94 Canadian venues and eight international venues. It is no secret that the Peachland Art Gallery is one of their preferred venues.

We are excited with the line-up of nine exhibitions for 2023. Our goal has always been to keep the interest and excitement of our beautiful gallery ongoing and to that end we are thrilled to present a debut of a collection of works by the Kelowna Sculptors Network Society from Sept. 9 to Oct. 9.

Another highlight will be Youth Perspectives, a visual exploration of how Mount Boucherie Secondary School art students view their community now and into the future.

Mount Boucherie Secondary School has its flagship visual arts program, the largest and most diverse visual arts program in the province. It offers many courses that are not available anywhere else, including Indigenous Art Studio, printmaking, pottery/sculpture, digital photography, traditional black and white photography and even a careers class dedicated to visual arts.

It has more than 900 students in classes shared between five professional art specialty teachers. Its students have a vast range of cultures, experiences and interests that fuel an incredibly diverse community of young artists. The exhibition will run May 27 to June 25.

The Peachland Art Gallery is housed in the historic Peachland School at 5684 Beach Avenue. Off-season hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and daily 9a.m. to 5 p.m. in July and August.

Janet Hornseth is the coordinator of the Peachland Art Galley.