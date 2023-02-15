Your guide to creating achievable nutrition goals

Photo: Contributed

As the clock struck midnight and 2023 began, we were met with that one question – what will my New Year’s resolution be?

Whether it was to exercise more or eat healthier, there is something about the start of a new year that shouts new beginnings and opportunities. But did you know 80% of people give up on their New Year’s resolution by February?

While making goals can seem easy in theory, we often set ourselves up to fail through overly restrictive plans that aren’t long-lasting. The fact is, no two people can have the same path to achieving their nutrition and wellness goals.

In 2023, let’s ditch the short-term diets and develop a positive relationship with food that fits with your unique lifestyle.

Here is some food for thought about how to reach your goals with a sustainable, non-diet approach.

The “why” is just as important as the “how.” If you are unsure why you’re setting a goal in the first place, it may not be the best goal for you to set. Nutrition is personal, so remember to keep in mind the reason why you wanted to achieve that goal originally. Was it to help with managing a condition? Was it to help with sports performance? Was it to develop a healthier relationship with food? There are many reasons why someone would want to set a New Year’s Resolution related to nutrition, so be sure not to lose sight of what you’re working towards.

Think of wellness holistically. There is so much more to maintaining balance in nutrition than food itself. Understanding your mindset as well as your health history ahead of goal setting is just as important, if not more. Having insights into your lifestyle can not only help create sustainable nutrition goals that will fit seamlessly into your everyday life, but they will be tailored to address other aspects of your well-being, like stress, sleep and weight management. That’s why registered dieticians, like me, begin with a comprehensive assessment focused on you and your needs. Feel empowered to set goals that are both good for the soul, and for the body.

Feeling guilty is no longer in fashion. Since when did eating ice cream become a guilty pleasure? Having a healthy relationship with food means acknowledging and addressing the restrictions and rules placed on certain foods. No matter what food has been deemed “off-limits”, it is important to remember that all foods serve a purpose in our diet. When making nutrition goals, be sure to keep your kitchen a judgment-free zone. For instance, practicing permission with food will help you not only develop a better relationship with food, but remove the feelings of setbacks and mistakes when it comes to nutrition goals.

Start 2023 right by setting sustainable nutrition goals.

As your local Kamloops registered dietitian at Cain's Your Independent Grocer, I provide a range of services, such as virtual or in-store one-on-one consultations, store tours, and phone one to one consultations, virtual grocery store tours, meal planning support and recipe ideas as well as programs, like our Food for Thought Nutrition Program sessions.

To learn more, book a 15-minute free discovery call Nutrition Chat with me at dietitianservices.ca.

Penne with Peas, Goat's Cheese and Fresh Herbs

Ingredients:

• 1 pkg (375 g) PC Blue Menu Penne Rigate with Fibre White Pasta

• 2 tbsp (25 mL) PC New World EVOO Extra Virgin Olive Oil

• 1 tbsp (15 mL) Thinly sliced garlic

• 1/2 cup (125 mL) Thinly sliced shallots

• 1/4 cup (50 mL) Chopped fresh parsley, tarragon, basil, mint and/or chives

• 1 tsp (5 mL) Salt

• 1/4 tsp (1 mL) Freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tbsp (25 mL) Fresh lemon juice

• 1-1/2 cups (375 mL) PC Small Sweet Peas

• Half pkg (140 g pkg) PC Blue Menu® Soft Unripened Goat's Milk Cheese

Instructions:

1. Bring 16 cups (4 L) water to a rapid boil in large saucepan. Add pasta. Stir occasionally until water returns to a boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender but firm, 14 to 16 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup (250 mL) cooking liquid.

2. Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add shallots; cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Add reserved pasta cooking liquid; bring to a boil. Stir in herbs, salt, pepper and lemon juice. Stir in pasta and frozen peas; cook, stirring frequently, 2 minutes.

3. Divide among serving plates; top with goat cheese.

Maria Thomas is a registered dietitian at Cain's Your Independent Grocer in Kamloops