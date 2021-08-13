Don’t be afraid to ask your pharmacist awkward questions

Photo: pixabay

While many find it easy to discuss common ailments like sniffles or a cough with their pharmacist, those experiencing uncomfortable conditions or side effects may not feel comfortable speaking about conditions that feel a bit more personal. Kelownites may be among the sixty-two per cent of Canadians who say their movement has decreased since the pandemic began and many attribute this change to an increase in stress. As a result, many Canadians might be noticing unwanted physical conditions including weight gain, constipation, or hemorrhoids.

Pharmacists like myself are highly trained medical professionals, and when you speak to us, rest assured you are getting sound advice (and with no appointment necessary). We welcome all your questions and concerns, including the questions you may be embarrassed to ask! I’m sharing a few of the common “awkward” questions that I get so you can get back to feeling your best.

Hemorrhoids – Dealing with hemorrhoids? Pharmacists can help you find relief fast by tailoring a treatment plan to your symptoms. Hemorrhoids aren’t fun, but you don’t need to suffer in silence. Whether you need an over-the-counter ointment, or require dietary support, we’ll find the best approach for you.

Constipation – Constipation is unpleasant, but we’ve all been there. Your pharmacist can not only help you identify why you’re constipated but can also help you remedy the situation. Depending on the cause, this could include a diet adjustment, medication change, or you may just need some over-the-counter support to help get things moving.

Maintaining a healthy weight – 74 per cent of Canadians say that the pandemic has affected their eating habits and 58 per cent have gained weight. You may be hesitant to talk to your pharmacist about maintaining a healthy weight, but we’re here to offer the advice, tools and resources you need. Shoppers Drug Mart also offers virtual dietitian services; a registered dietitian works with you like a personal coach to build a plan that helps empower you to create life-long changes and healthier eating habits.

Pharmacists are here to help you navigate your health, that includes answering questions that might feel awkward or uncomfortable. Visit your local pharmacist with all your health and lifestyle questions so we can get you back to feeling your best this summer.

Nathan Klaassen is a pharmacist and owner of your local Shoppers Drug Mart in Kelowna.