One Foot Off Center: New leader for BC Conservatives and safe injection sites

Rick Maddison, Ron Mattiussi, Scott Lanigan and Jeff Cox meet every month to discuss how those issues impact everyday Canadians.

Maddison is a well-known entrepreneur in Kelowna and owner of Tempest Media. Mattiussi is the former chief administrator of the City of Kelowna and has worked in local government across the province.

Lanigan is the lead pastor of Trinity Church, one of Kelowna’s largest churches, who has served with various community groups like Journey Home.

Cox is the founder and CEO of Kelowna-based Simply Benefits.

On this week's episode, the panel discusses BC Conservative leader John Rustad's tumultuous departure as leader of the party.

Scott Lanigan and Jeff Cox analyze Rustad's leadership failures, emphasizing the need for self-awareness and authenticity in leadership.

"If I'm a leader, and I'm only getting 70 per cent of the people that I lead to go, yeah, I want to follow that guy. There's a problem, and you have to do something. You have to change it," Lanigan says.

Cox agreed it was time for a change at the top of the party.

"This government could be blown over by my two-year-old, in all honesty. I mean, it is ugly. So it's time. When polling says that there is no official opposition, it's time to find a leader, and it's time to widen that tent," says Cox.

Time for a new approach?

The panel also criticized the BC Conservative Party's strategy, suggesting it is time for a more centrist approach to provincial politics.

"I think, as a leader, if no one's following you... I think there was enough discontent. I remember Christy Clark said, when she was premier, 'when you're a leader in provincial politics, your biggest worry isn't who's in front of you, it's what's coming from behind," says Mattiussi.

The panel agreed that if the party wants to move forward they should take a page out of Mark Carney's book and hog the middle and lean to the right.

One Foot Off Center host Rick Maddison then shifted the conversation to drug addiction issues.

"There's a vending machine in Rutland. A lot of us didn't know of its existence. Drug paraphernalia is apparently in this vending machine, so it has crack pipes and straws," Maddison says.

Some have asked why so many of these efforts seem to wind up in the Rutland area of Kelowna.

Mattiussi disagreed with that assessment.

"I don't think that's true. We did the one by the former McDonald's site, which nobody even knows is there, because it's sort of under the radar.

"We basically plotted everyone (harm reduction) in the city, it was a bit like a shotgun blast out of the centre. They're pretty evenly distributed. Maybe they're where the people that are using them are?"

Harm reduction under microscope

Mattiussi says he was working with council when safe injection sites and vending machines first came to Kelowna and while he says he understood the need at the time, he was always disappointed by Interior Health's follow through.

"I thought it was really important to hand out syringes so people aren't becoming infected. The biggest problem I had is that they (Interior Health) could seem to care less about what happened to them after and then that became our problem, and it was a huge problem," Mattiussi says.

Jeff Cox talks about how heartbreaking it is to look at some of the homeless issues on the streets of Kelowna, "it's sad to walk in here today. It's sad to walk into my office every day... and see it bothers me when I walk by. Cox pointed to the policies started by former mayor Colin Basran."

"Colin was notorious for talking about the Portugal model. The core component to the Portugal model is pretty much, yes, we will help you, but you have a choice, get sober and stay sober, and if that fails, you're going to jail.

"The Portugal model works. We just left the biggest part of the Portugal model out, and that's actually getting people sober," Cox says.

